New Dates Announced for Lincoln Center Theater's EPIPHANY Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

Lincoln Center Theater has announced new dates for its upcoming production of Epiphany, a new play by Brian Watkins, directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The play will now begin previews Thursday, May 26 and open on Thursday, June 23 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Epiphany will feature Francois Battiste, Marylouise Burke, Heather Burns, Jonathan Hadary, Omar Metwally, Colby Minifie, David Ryan Smith, C.J. Wilson, and Carmen Zilles.

An uncanny evening. Snow falls softly. An eager host gathers old friends to try and resuscitate a forgotten tradition. But when the guest of honor is unusually late, the group becomes unmoored, craving answers. And there might not be enough wine, or goose, or time to fend off the long-neglected questions that now haunt their souls.

Epiphany will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Isabella Byrd, original music and sound by Daniel Kluger. Roxana Khan is the Stage Manager.

Brian Watkins' plays include Wyoming, Evergreens, Into The Earth With You, My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer, and High Plains among others. Most recently, he is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the series Outer Range starring Josh Brolin, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. His plays have been produced by Druid Theatre at the Galway International Arts Festival under the direction of Garry Hynes, at The Flea Theater and Lesser America under the direction of Danya Taymor, as well as at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Juilliard School, Edinburgh Fringe, Creede Repertory, and more. His plays have been developed with Lincoln Center Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, New York Theatre Workshop, LAByrinth, Rattlestick, Ensemble Studio Theatre, CATF, Intar, and Seven Devils, among others. Watkins is the recipient of a Jerome Foundation Emerging Artist Fellowship, a Stavis Playwriting Award nominee, a Sundance Lab and O'Neill finalist, a recipient of the John Osborne Award for the Performing Arts, a Heideman Award finalist, and is under commission from the Denver Center Theatre Company. He is a Juilliard Lila Acheson Wallace Playwriting Fellow and a New Dramatists resident playwright. Upcoming film work includes an independent feature with Circle of Confusion for which he serves as writer and producer. Currently, Watkins is writing an original screenplay for Steven Spielberg's Amblin. Epiphany will be Mr. Watkins' Lincoln Center Theater debut.

Tyne Rafaeli will make her Newhouse debut after directing Power Strip at the Claire Tow during LCT3's 2019-2020 season. LCT: Associate Director for The King and I, Golden Boy, Nikolai and the Others. Recent productions include Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul (Playwrights Horizons, NY Times Critics' Pick); Ming Peiffer's Usual Girls (Roundabout, NY Times Critics' Pick & Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Director of a Play), Craig Lucas' I Was Most Alive With You (Playwrights Horizons, NY Times Critics' Pick) and Lauren Yee's In a Word (Cherry Lane, NY Times Critics' Pick); also Keith Bunin's The Coast Starlight (La Jolla); Michael Yates Crowley's The Rape of The Sabine Women (Playwrights Realm); Martyna Majok's Ironbound and the world premiere of Anna Ziegler's Actually (Geffen Playhouse, Ovation Award). Her work has also been seen at The Public, MTC, Atlantic Theater Company, Classic Stage Company, MCC, Cal Shakes, The McCarter, The Old Globe, amongst others. TV: "The Good Fight." Tyne has directed various original audio series for Audible and is currently co-producing and directing a new scripted series for Gimlet.

This season, in addition to Epiphany, Lincoln Center Theater is also producing The Skin of Our Teeth, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, currently playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater through Sunday, May 29th; the critically acclaimed LCT3 production of At the Wedding, a new comedy by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham, resumes performances on Wednesday, May 18th through Sunday, May 22nd at the Claire Tow Theater; as well as an additional LCT3 production this summer, to be announced.

