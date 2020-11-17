New Custom Entertainment Service 'Radial Park Presents' to Feature Broadway Performers and More
Radial Park Presents provides custom entertainment services, from concerts to fully staged shows and everything in between, featuring Broadway’s brightest talents.
Stark Production Group Founder and President, Jeremy Shepard, the creator and co-producer of the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play, and Round Seven Media Founder and President, Marco Shalma, co-producer of Radial Park, today announced a new endeavor, Radial Park Presents.
Radial Park Presents provides custom entertainment services, from concerts to fully staged shows and everything in between, featuring Broadway's brightest talents, for customers seeking extra-special entertainment at their next event.
"We've been making sure 'The show goes on!' with our Broadway at the Drive-In, Radial Park, since October," said Shepard. "We have been overwhelmed with positive responses, especially from our actor and singer friends. This new company will provide a unique opportunity to help them during this ongoing Pandemic, while also providing custom, on demand, entertainment options for those looking to celebrate the holidays, or any special occasion, in a big - and safe - way."
For more information, or to make a booking, contact Melissa at Stark Production Group at: Melissa@StarkProductionGroup.com or call 212 586 2744.
More Hot Stories For You
-
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a ca...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 14- CHICAGO Returns to Broadway
On this day in 1996, Broadway welcomed a razzle dazzle Broadway revival of Chicago! ...
30 Ovation-Worthy Quotes About the Theatre
The theatre, the theatre... let's talk about the theatre! Today BroadwayWorld is celebrating out favorite art form with a collection of our favorite q...
21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...