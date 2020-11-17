New Custom Entertainment Service 'Radial Park Presents' to Feature Broadway Performers and More

Radial Park Presents provides custom entertainment services, from concerts to fully staged shows and everything in between, featuring Broadway’s brightest talents.

Stark Production Group Founder and President, Jeremy Shepard, the creator and co-producer of the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play, and Round Seven Media Founder and President, Marco Shalma, co-producer of Radial Park, today announced a new endeavor, Radial Park Presents.

Radial Park Presents provides custom entertainment services, from concerts to fully staged shows and everything in between, featuring Broadway's brightest talents, for customers seeking extra-special entertainment at their next event.

"We've been making sure 'The show goes on!' with our Broadway at the Drive-In, Radial Park, since October," said Shepard. "We have been overwhelmed with positive responses, especially from our actor and singer friends. This new company will provide a unique opportunity to help them during this ongoing Pandemic, while also providing custom, on demand, entertainment options for those looking to celebrate the holidays, or any special occasion, in a big - and safe - way."

For more information, or to make a booking, contact Melissa at Stark Production Group at: Melissa@StarkProductionGroup.com or call 212 586 2744.

