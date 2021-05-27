New Book WORDS MATTER, THE LYRICS OF ANYA TURNER & ROBERT GRUSECKI Now Available

Off-Broadway and Cabaret Singer-Songwriters Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki have announced the publication of their first book, WORDS MATTER, a collection of lyrics, essays, monologues, and photographs. The 301-page book with 125 color pages includes 108 lyrics from their CD recordings, Off-Broadway musicals, revues, and their recent #SongsOfComfort YouTube Music Video Series - all written between 1987 and 2020. Also featured are dramatic and comic monologues; a variety of essays; and an array of photographs, illustrations, and artwork. This 8.5 x 11" spiral-bound and signed first edition includes a CD recording of selected songs and is available by mail order from their website AnyaRobertMusic.com

Price: $135 (includes domestic shipping).

"When the pandemic hit we found ourselves at home with a lot of time together. We had long wanted to collect in one place our lyrics, monologues, essays and photographs, chronicling our 30-plus years of performing and songwriting. With this new project, we wanted to create a colorful, entertaining, and reflective storybook that you could hold in your hands. Songs have lives. Our purpose here is to tell the story of those lives - how they came into being and the roads they've traveled. This book is dedicated to all song lovers." ~ Anya & Robert

Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki have written and recorded seven CDs, published six songbooks, starred in the Off-Broadway musicals "Greetings From Yorkville" and "After All", are two-time finalists for the Richard Rodgers Award, and are recipients of the "Bistro" Award for outstanding songwriting. In addition to their own performances, their work has been covered by many singers including Donna McKechnie, Karen Akers, Steve Ross, and television comedienne Kathy Kinney.

"Turner and Grusecki have been ardently creating content since the first week of quarantine and never fail in their efforts." ~ Broadway World

AnyaRobertMusic.com

YouTube.com/anyarobert