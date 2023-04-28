Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Book Urges Performers To Get BACK TO THE BODY

Back to the Body: Infusing Physical Life into Characters in Theatre and Film is available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers beginning May 9, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  

New Book Urges Performers To Get BACK TO THE BODY

Back to the Body: Infusing Physical Life into Characters in Theatre and Film is a groundbreaking new book by renowned acting coaches Jean Louis Rodrigue and Scott Weintraub with industry techniques used by actors like Margot Robbie and Ke Huy Quan to create unforgettable performances.

Drawing on the authors' four decades of teaching experience, Back to the Body orients readers to the full range of tools in the actor's arsenal, and including exercises and a step-by- step guide to systematically integrate voice, mind, emotion, and physicality into one seamless performance.

Long-time collaborators, Rodrigue and Weintraub wrote the book after years of observing students were alienated from their bodies. They would know-Rodrigue, whose clients have included Margot Robbie, Ke Huy Quan, Juliette Binoche, and Leonardo DiCaprio-spent years teaching theater and movement at UCLA. Weintraub, an icon at Santa Monica's prestigious Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, has taught Jack Black, Maya Rudolph, Simon Helberg, and Maude Apatow.

Part manual, part rallying cry, the book promises to be an indispensable tool for actors and performers-but the lessons are applicable to anyone who finds themselves with a story to tell on screen, which in this current age of Zoom, is all of us.

Back to the Body: Infusing Physical Life into Characters in Theatre and Film is available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers beginning May 9, 2023. Click here to buy the book.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Jean-Louis Rodrigue is an internationally recognized acting coach, movement director, and specialist in the application of the Alexander Technique to film, theater, and television. In film, he coached actors and collaborated with directors in Passion Fish, Vice, J. Edgar, Life of Pi, W., I, Tonya, and many more. In theater, he collaborated with director Larry Moss and former NFL player Bo Eason in his play Runt of the Litter, and playwright Pamela Gien in her Obie- and Drama Desk- award-winning one-person play, The Syringa Tree, both in New York and internationally. Jean-Louis has worked on- and off-Broadway, and at major performing arts institutions such as Berlin International Film Festival, Cirque du Soleil, Los Angeles Philharmonic Institute, Getty Villa, Geffen Playhouse, Royal National Theatre, Piccolo Teatro di Milano, Verbier Festival, and Royal Shakespeare Company. For the past 34 years, Jean-Louis has taught at the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television, and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Jean-Louis lives in Los Angeles with his husband, Kristof.

Scott Weintraub is an actor, director, and educator. Growing up first in New York and then in Santa Barbara, California, Scott knew at an early age that theater was his passion. He studied with Bradford Dillman, then at the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts, with Michael Winters, Donovan Marley, and William Frankfather. Returning to New York, Scott played Berger in the National tour of Hair. He then became artist-in-residence at Theatre by the Sea in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Scott's TV credits include Deadwood and Curb Your Enthusiasm. For the past 37 years, Scott has taught and directed theater at Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences in Santa Monica. Many of his students-including Jack Black, Maya Rudolph, Simon Helberg, Zoey and Emily Deschanel, Maude Apatow, Jason Ritter, and Maya Erskine-have gone on to have successful careers in theater, television, and film.





Related Stories
Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-23 Season Photo
Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-23 Season
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of eleven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season. This was the third and final time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
Amtrak Partners with Audience Rewards and CURSED CHILD Photo
Amtrak Partners with Audience Rewards and CURSED CHILD
Amtrak is the official rail transportation partner for the Broadway show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” now playing at the Lyric Theatre in New York City. As part of the collaboration with the show and Audience Rewards, the official rewards program for Broadway, Amtrak Guest Rewards members, Broadway enthusiasts and Wizarding World fans can earn and redeem Amtrak Guest Rewards points on tickets to the show. It's free for Amtrak Guest Rewards members to register with Audience Rewards.
Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway! Photo
Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway!
There has never been a better time to snag tickets to see the most talked about show of the Broadway season! Shucked is bringing audiences to their feet eight times a week at the Nederlander Theatre and you can see it for as little as $49!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T. Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T.
Check out newly released rehearsal photos for Evita at A.R.T., beginning previews on May 17!

More Hot Stories For You


Eleri Ward To Celebrate Vinyl Edition Of Acoustic Sondheim Album 'Keep A Tender Distance At Joe's Pub, June 5Eleri Ward To Celebrate Vinyl Edition Of Acoustic Sondheim Album 'Keep A Tender Distance At Joe's Pub, June 5
April 28, 2023

Singer/songwriter Eleri Ward will return to Joe's Pub in New York on Monday, June 5 at 7:00 PM to perform selections from her new album Keep A Tender Distance from Ghostlights Records.
Actors' Equity Association Membership Ratifies New Unified Touring Agreement With The Broadway LeagueActors' Equity Association Membership Ratifies New Unified Touring Agreement With The Broadway League
April 28, 2023

Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, and The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, officially have a new contract governing touring productions, following ratification by vote of Equity membership.
MCC Releases Recording of Joy Woods' 'I Could Have Danced All Night'MCC Releases Recording of Joy Woods' 'I Could Have Danced All Night'
April 28, 2023

MCC Theater (Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Co-Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) have released a professional recording for the song “I Could Have Danced All Night” from the musical My Fair Lady, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is available to stream now on all music platforms.
Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Celebrates Opening Night
April 28, 2023

Broadway just celebrated the final opening of the 2022-23 season, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is now running at the  James Earl Jones Theatre. Producer Jeremy O. Harris threw a private party at Holiday Bar to celebrate the big night and you can check out photos here.
Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-23 SeasonTony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-23 Season
April 28, 2023

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of eleven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season. This was the third and final time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
share