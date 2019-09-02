New Book CRACKED MIRROR, CLEAR REFLECTION Inspires Dreams Despite Imperfection

Life coach and Christian author Julie Barbera of Boca Raton, Florida wrote a book after challenging circumstances. "My husband was sick, and I was feeling really down about the situation," she said. Barbera began drafting her Sept. 6 release, Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, with quotes that she believes were divinely inspired. "Every quote in my book was inspired by God. Each saying came to my mind at just the right time and at a moment when I needed a word of encouragement."

Barbera developed a social media following of more than 18,000 through the regular posting of the inspirational quotes. "I feel that my quotes resonate with readers because they carry a message of hope. Every quote was written to inspire others to become the best and most authentic version of themselves," she said.

In Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, Julie shares poignant anecdotes about psychological and spiritual growth. Each chapter begins with a Bible verse and ends with a graphic quote from Barbera. A lighthouse theme extends from the cover and continues through chapter graphics, a reminder of our journey and the hope we find.

According to Barbera, the main message behind her book is that "many miss gems searching for pearls at the bottom of the sea. All of us have unique qualities and these are our gems. Far too much time is spent trying to reach a state of perfection. Instead, we should focus on what makes us special to bring out the best in ourselves."

"Barbera's alluring ideas and insights gathered from personal experience will urge readers to comprehend their full potential," said The Prairies Book Review's five-star review of the book.

"My prayer is that others will see their story in my story and that my journey will become their journey," Barbera said.

Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection launches as an e-book and paperback on Sept.6, 2019 at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through worldwide distribution via Ingram Spark. Barbera is recording the audiobook and plans to have the book translated into multiple languages.

Julie Barbera is a life coach and the president of Inspireu2Action. She attended Florida Atlantic University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She is completing the Certified Professional Coach Program at the University of Miami.

###

Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VM9DGF2

Barnes & Noble

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/cracked-mirror-clear-reflection-julie-barbera/1132572410

Website

https://www.inspireu2action.com/

The Prairies Book Review

https://theprairiesbookreview.com/2019/08/01/cracked-mirror-clear-reflection-shatter-an-illusion-of-perfection-by-julie-barbera/

Contact: Julie Barbera

juliebarbera@inspireu2action.com

954.253.5173





