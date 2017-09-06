New Block of Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow for SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

If you thought you missed your chance to see The Boss on Broadway, you might be wrong.

Though tickets for Bruce Springsteen's upcoming Broadway engagement quickly sold out last week, the show has already announced that it has extended to February 3, 2018.

That means fans who registered beforehand will be eligible to purchase a new block of tickets beginning tomorrow, September 7 at 10am EST. If you registered last Wednesday and were placed on standby or unable to purchase tickets, you need not register again.

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway concert debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Performances for Springsteen on Broadwaybegin Tuesday, October 3, with an official opening on Thursday, October 12.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadwayincludes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a KENNEDY Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' will be issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

