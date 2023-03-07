Neville Dance Theatre Present the World Premiere of CELEBRATING WOMEN COMPOSERS

In celebration of Women's History Month, Neville Dance Theatre presents 'Celebrating Women Composers', a special dance concert of works that span the classical to contemporary ballet spectrum, including three world premieres that examine perceptions of identity by a diverse mix of female choreographers set to music by an eclectic line-up of female composers including Caroline Shaw, Zoe Keating, Nkeiru Okoye, Lo Kristenson, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Helen Jane Long, Valentina Magaletti and others. Choreographers are Brenda Neville and guests Kristen Klein and Lauren Settembrino, the latter two both being recipients of Neville Dance Theatre 2023 Chance-to-Choreograph* program. Two performances, Saturday March 25 at 3 PM and 7:30 PM at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, 248 West 60th Street.



*Neville's Chance to Choreograph program offers choreographers an opportunity to create new works on the company's dancers and have them presented during one of the Company's performance seasons or bookings.



Premieres include:

'Identitie's, by Brenda Neville, explores the dancers' self-perceptions of individual identity, with focuses on how they see themselves against the perceptions of others and societal stereotypes.



'The Pursuit', by Kristen Klein*, looks at mankind's intuitive drive for success, accomplishment, and progress. The work is inspired by the performer's personal thoughts on how we chase our dreams and goals.



'Flee Porneia' by Lauren Settembrino*. Set to "Ruin" by composer Zamilska, the work examines the layered process of unlearning traumatic systems, explored through the lens of human sexuality. The solo progresses through stages of suppression, conflict, and an eventual pleasure in heresy.



The concert program also include repertory work Eclipse to music by Helen Jane Long, and excerpts from the Company's ballet's 'Exposed', to music by Hildur Guðnadóttir with Hauschka and Reynolds, and Banter, to music by Zoe Keating.

While based in classical ballet, Artistic Director and resident choreographer Brenda Neville's works have a definite contemporary edge with a street style flavoring and theatrical flair. Many of her works are on pointe and incorporate vibrant back wall slide projections that further the works thematic subjects. Her choreography has been described as remarkably musical, delightfully unpredictable and evoking a provocative sensuality, though she is just as comfortable and capable of producing classical, traditional ballet.



Neville Dance Theatre has been invited to perform in countless festivals and at venues throughout the New York area and beyond including the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, Kumble Theatre for the Performing Arts, Hudson Theatre Guild, the 92nd Street Y, The United Theatre in Westerly, RI, and The Marcus Center, Vogel Hall in Milwaukee, WI.

The company fulfills its mission by offering compelling repertory of innovative and artistic works and serves as a professional platform for versatile and talented dancers to perform and share their artistry and the significance of dance with audiences of all ages.