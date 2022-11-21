Netflix to Send Out MATILDA THE MUSICAL-Inspired Mobile Library Truck in New York, Los Angeles & More

Click Here for More on Matilda Movie

Starting on December 7, Netflix will send out a Matilda the Musical-inspired mobile library truck, coming to locations in New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Los Angeles to celebrate the release of the new film.

Customers will receive a complimentary hot chocolate, a book and a taste of holiday spirit, Matilda style.

Netflix is also currently hosting a Holiday House at The Grove in Los Angeles, which features an exploration of Matilda's musical library.

The film will be released in theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25 [excluding UK and Ireland].

Matilda Mobile Library Truck Dates and Locations

Wednesday, Dec. 7: New York, Times Square

Sunday, Dec. 11: Chicago, Navy Pier

Tuesday, Dec. 13: Minneapolis, Mall of America

Sunday, Dec. 18: San Francisco, Pier 39

Los Angeles: more information forthcoming

Check back for more dates as they become available!

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

The new film is set to star Academy Award® Winner Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Alisha Weir (Matilda); Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Sindhu Vee (Mrs. Phelps).

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Netflix also released a new featurette for the upcoming holiday plans. Watch the video, which features new footage from the Matilda the Musical movie, here: