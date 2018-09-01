Neil Patrick Harris to Produce and Perform at WIGSTOCK Drag Festival in New York City

The New York Times has reported that Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have teamed up with legendary drag star Lady Bunny to reinstate a lost New York City treasure, Wigstock.

This Labor Day weekend, on Sept. 1 at Pier 17 at the South Street Seaport, the legendary drag fest will come back to life, including performances from the worlds of drag, music. and theatre. Tony-winning director Michael Mayer will direct the event.

Harris will also perform in addition to his producing duties. He joins a lineup including Alex Newell, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Justin Vivian Bond, Taylor Mac, Varla Jean Merman, and more!

Read the full New York Times story here. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

