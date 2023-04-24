Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Neil Patrick Harris Extends Run in PETER PAN GOES WRONG Through Early May

Harris will now appear in the role of Francis through Sunday, May 7.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Neil Patrick Harris' guest star run in Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong is extending! Harris will now appear in the role of Francis through Sunday, May 7.

The international sensation from Mischief is now playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Broadway for a limited engagement.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and wig/hair & make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd, Catherine Schreiber, Greenleaf Productions, Bard Theatricals, Jamie deRoy, Mischief, Wendy Federman / Richard Batchelder, Jack Lane / John Yonover, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Dean Roth / 42nd.Club, Martian Entertainment / Daniel Radford, Tom Smedes & Peter R. Stern / Thomas S. Perakos, Ken and Rosemary Willman / Nicole Eisenberg, Lams Productions / Ayal Miodovnik, and Lucas McMahon.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong made its premiere at the Pleasance Theatre in London in December 2013. After a UK Tour in 2014, the production transferred to the West End's Apollo Theatre for a Christmas season run in 2015 and returned to the West End the following year for another Christmas season run from October 2016. The play was also adapted into a one-hour television special, which was broadcast on December 31, 2016, on BBC One. The play made its North American premiere in 2022 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada and will launch a new UK tour later this year.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier® Awards and has joyfully wowed critics across the UK.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Digital Lottery: A limited number of $40 tickets will be sold via digital lottery for each performance. Entries for the Peter Pan Goes Wrong digital lottery starts at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each. To enter and for more information, visit PanGoesWrongBway.com/Lottery.

In-Person Rush: A limited number of $45 in-person Rush tickets will be available at each performance when the Box Office opens at 10AM the day of the performance. Maximum of two tickets per person and subject to availability.






Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90
April 24, 2023

Veteran award-winning actor Ron Faber, whose Broadway appearances included “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda and “Medea” with Irene Papas, died March 26 after a two-month battle with lung cancer. He was 90.
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero UnderstudyWICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
April 24, 2023

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
April 24, 2023

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the KnotSierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the Knot
April 24, 2023

Broadway's Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre are now married! 
Broadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are EngagedBroadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are Engaged
April 24, 2023

Broadway couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton are now engaged!
