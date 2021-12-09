Nearly 400 Tuba Players To Lead Holiday Sing-Along At 47th Annual Tuba Christmas At Rockefeller Center

Nearly 400 tenor and bass tuba players will lead a holiday sing-along at the 47th annual Tuba Christmas underneath the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, located in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, on Sunday December 12th from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM. Tubists of all ages will assemble under the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and fill the plaza with holiday classics.

The musicians, hailing from across the country, will be led by Chris Wilhjelm, conductor of the New Jersey Wind Symphony and former conductor of the famous Goldman Memorial Band. Conceived by tuba virtuoso Harvey Phillips to honor his teacher, the late William J. Bell (born Christmas Day, 1902), the first Tuba Christmas was presented at Rockefeller Center in 1974, and conducted by Paul LaValle of Band of America fame. This unusual Christmas tradition takes place in over 200 cities around the world. Tuba Christmas is a registered property of the Harvey Phillips Foundation

Tuba Christmas is free and open to the public.