National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents Live Conversation With Joel Grey, Steven Skybell, and The Cast Of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH

This week, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene brings the stage to global audiences this Thursday with Folksbiene LIVE!, featuring Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish's Joel Grey, Steven Skybell, Adam B. Shapiro, and more than two dozen members of the show's ensemble and creative team.

Folksbiene LIVE! is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. The programming - which can be viewed at nytf.org - launched on March 17 with Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert. Each episode is broadcast live on NYTF's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/folksbiene/ as well as NYTF"s nytf.org website, where previous presentations can also be seen.

The Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning Folksbiene-in residence at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in Battery Park City-is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the U.S. and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company.

On Thursday, April 2 (5 PM), Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek leads a talkback with celebrated actor Joel Grey, who directed the Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, and Steven Skybell, who starred as Tevye in the acclaimed, award-winning production (which originated by Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage before moving uptown).

The conversation also will include other members of the cast. To date, ensemble and creative team members who are expected to appear are: Jennifer Babiak, Joanne Borts, Lisa Fishman, Lydia Gladstone, Cameron Johnson, Daniel Kahn, Staś Kmieć, Ben Liebert, Moshe Lobel, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Merete Muenter, Rosie Jo Neddy, Nick Raynor, Bruce Sabath, Adam B. Shapiro, Kayleen Seidl, Drew Seigla, Jodi Snyder, James Monroe Števko, Ron Tal, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, Mikhl Yashinsky, and Rachel Zatcoff.





