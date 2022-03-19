National Tour Performances of MOULIN ROUGE! Begin Tonight in Chicago

The North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical begins performances tonight, Saturday, March 19 in at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The limited engagement runs through May 14, with a spectacular opening night scheduled for Wednesday, April 6. Tickets are now on sale at BroadwayInChicago.com.

The cast is led by Chicago's own Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate. The cast also includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Following the multi-week engagement in Chicago (March 19 - May 14, 2022), Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (May 18 - June 5, 2022), the Buell Theatre in Denver (June 9 - 26, 2022), the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (June 30 - September 4, 2022) the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco (September 7 - November 6, 2022), the Paramount Theatre in Seattle (December 14, 2022 - January 1, 2023), The Smith Center in Las Vegas (January 18 - February 5, 2023), Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville (February 8 - 19) and Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham (May 3 - 14, 2023). Additional tour stops will be announced throughout the spring. For more information, please visit: MoulinRougeMusical.com.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.