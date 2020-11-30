National Theatre Launches Official Streaming Service With AMADEUS, CORIOLANUS, and More

After sharing many of its most Popular Productions online throughout 2020, The National Theatre in London has launched its own official streaming service, National Theatre at Home.

The service will offer a number of its filmed productions including Shakespeare's Coriolanus starring Tom Hiddleston, Mosquitos starring Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman, Phèdre starring Helen Mirren, Dominic Cooper, and Ruth Negga and Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard with Zoë Wanamaker.

Other titles currently available through the service include Amadeus, Three Sisters, Othello, Dara, and I Want My Hat Back.

Sign up at NTatHome.com. Membership options range from a $12.99 monthly subscription to a $129.99 yearly subscription.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You