Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion & Bowen Yang Join New A24 Movie Musical

A24 has greenlit a new movie musical, F*cking Identical Twins, set to star Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bowen Yang.

Variety reports that comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp will adapt the new film, based on The Parent Trap, from their two-man stage show. The two will also star in the film as the eponymous twins.

F*cking Identical Twins will also feature original songs by Jackson, Sharp and their composer Karl Saint Lucy. The film will be directed by Borat director Larry Charles and is currently in production.

F*cking Identical Twins follows two business competitors who realize they're identical twin brothers. In an attempt to reunite their divorced parents, the two decide to switch places in hopes of becoming a family again.

Nathan Lane is known for his work on Broadway in Guys and Dolls, The Producers, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and more. He was recently seen on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and can be seen in upcoming episodes of The Gilded Age.

Megan Mullally starred as Karen Walker in the popular NBC sitcom Will & Grace. She was seen on Broadway in Young Frankenstein, Grease, How to Succeed..., and It's Only a Play.

Bowen Yang is currently cast member on Saturday Night Live. He will be seen in Billy Eichner's upcoming rom-com Bros.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning artist, who has worked with Beyonce, Lil Nas X, SZA, and more. The film will be her acting debut.