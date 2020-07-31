Nathan Lane, Beth Leavel, Judith Light, Christopher Sieber, and More Join the Lineup For BROADWAY BARES: ZOOM IN

Other stars include Wesley Taylor, Lesli Margherita, Nick Adams, Jane Krakowski, and more!

A lineup of guests have been announced for the first-ever stream of Broadway Bares this Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Broadway Bares: Zoom In, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, begins at 9:30 pm Eastern. It can be watched at broadwaycares.org/bares, on Broadway Cares' YouTube channel, broadwaybares.com and on streaming media partners Advocate.com, BroadwayWorld.com, iHeartRadioBroadway.com, Out.com, Playbill.com, TheaterMania.com and TimeOut.com.

The show is set to include Broadway Bares' Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell, plus special guest appearances by Nick Adams, Charles Busch, Lea DeLaria, J. Harrison Ghee, Nathan Lee Graham, Debbie Shapiro Gravitte, Jane Krakowski, Nathan Lane, Beth Leavel, Judith Light, Andrew Lippa, Lesli Margherita, Angie Schworer, Marc Shaiman, Miriam Shor, Christopher Sieber, Wesley Taylor and more.

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome and will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $200,000, by the Dream Alliance.

The streaming event includes full performances of numbers never before seen outside Broadway Bares' home at Hammerstein Ballroom, as well as a sizzling socially distanced opening number that'll grab your attention and a fierce finale spotlighting more than 100 of New York City's sexiest dancers. The show will feature music by Todrick Hall and Billy Porter.

Introducing the favorite numbers are co-executive producer, past director and choreographer Nick Kenkel, Bares' director and choreographer Laya Barak, and choreographers John Alix, Al Blackstone, Armando Farfan Jr., Denis Jones, Michael Lee Scott, Kellen Stancil, Charlie Sutton, Andrew Turteltaub and Sidney Erik Wright.

The August 1 stream is a virtual celebration of Broadway Bares after the annual spectacular's 30th anniversary event, originally scheduled for June 21, was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every dollar donated during the stream will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Sponsorship opportunities, which include pre- and post-show virtual cocktail parties with performers, are available at broadwaycares.org/sponsorbares.

Broadway Bares: Zoom In is directed by Mitchell and written by Troy Britton Johnson. Production stage managers are Matt DiCarlo and Johnny Milani. Video production manager Caite Hevner leads a team of 10 video editors and animators. Sound designers Nick Borisjuk and Nevin Steinberg are handling audio post production.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

Last year, Broadway Bares took stars and fans alike on a romp around the world at Broadway Bares: Take Off. The tantalizing twist on travel raised a record-breaking $2,006,192. The 29 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $21.2 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

