Natey Jones, J. Bernard Calloway & More Complete the Cast of THE HARDER THEY COME at The Public Theater
They join previously announced Jeannette Bayardelle, Shawn Bowers and more.
The Public Theater's world premiere of THE HARDER THEY COME, a musical adaptation of the classic Jamaican film celebrating its 50th Anniversary, begins performances on Thursday, February 16. THE HARDER THEY COME will officially open on Wednesday, March 15 and run through Sunday, March 26.
Joining the cast is Natey Jones in the lead role of Ivan, making his American stage debut, as well as J. Bernard Calloway (Preacher), Tyla Collier (Understudy), Tiffany Francès (Understudy), Garfield Hammonds (Understudy), Denver Andre Taylor (Understudy), Sir Brock Warren (Ensemble), Carla Woods (Understudy), and Christopher Henry Young (Ensemble).
They join Jeannette Bayardelle (Daisy), Shawn Bowers (Ensemble), Andrew Clarke (Lyle), Jamal Christopher Douglas (Ensemble), Dana Marie Ingraham (Ensemble), Dominique Johnson (Jose), Chelsea-Ann Jones (Ensemble), Dudney Joseph Jr (Ray), Dwight Xaveir Leslie (Understudy), Morgan McGhee (Ensemble), Meecah (Elsa), Jacob Ming-Trent (Pedro), Alysha Morgan (Ensemble), Ken Robinson (Hilton), Housso Semon (Ensemble), and Sir Brock Warren (Ensemble).
Additionally, THE HARDER THEY COME will feature scenic design by Clint Ramos & Diggle; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Walter Trarbach; projection design by Hana S. Kim; hair, wig and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey; prop management by Claire M. Kavanah; and music direction by John Bronston. Jeffrey Rodriguez will serve as production stage manager and Amanda Michaels and Alex Murphy will serve as stage managers.