NYU’s Tisch New Theatre To Present DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: SONGS TO FACE A VANISHING AMERICA

This November, NYU’s Tisch New Theatre will present Distance from the Dream: Songs to Face a Vanishing America, a new student-led concert event running November 14–16 at the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Black Box at 721 Broadway.

Drawing from Tony Award-winning shows including Rent, Spring Awakening, Cabaret, Falsettos, Hadestown, American Idiot, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the piece weaves together songs that confront rebellion, resilience, and the struggle for identity. From defiant ensemble numbers to intimate solo moments, the evening invites audiences to reflect on what it means to dream of an America that feels increasingly out of reach.

Director and choreographer Liam Redford describes the work as a response to “a moment in American history of political disruption and unprecedented violence.” He explains, “When asked how we feel about it, our cast members have shared language such as ‘terrified,’ ‘under pressure,’ and ‘motivated.’ Distance from the Dream was born from those same impulses: a belief that theatre can confront the fractures in our country while still giving us space to hope, to sing, and to dream.”

Redford adds, “My hope is that audiences leave feeling both seen and stirred—that they recognize the pain and beauty of this moment, but also their own agency within it. If even one person walks away wanting to speak louder, care deeper, or dream harder for a better America, then the show has done its job.”

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The production features a large ensemble of Tisch performers including Ameer Ali, Miriam Aslam, Stevenson “Stevie” Bowden, Lee Bowser, Todd Croslis, Ila David, Camelia Elías Sierra, Chloe Karamitsos, Ellis Selyn Kim, Mason Naman, Judah Widzer, Mickey Wirtz, and Tarun Yanamandra.

The live band will include Ani Chong on piano, Prianka Ramalingam on guitar, Anastasia Theodoropoulos on drums, Darren Du on bass, Olivia Klatte on violin, David Mansfield on viola, and Nicole Feng on cello.

Produced by Sophia Ashbahian and Hannah Stober in association with Tisch New Theatre, the creative team includes Liam Redford (director/choreographer), Ani Chong (music director/orchestrator), Abigail Maselli (scenic design), Rachel Kolko (costume design), Jerry Jia (lighting design), Theodore Earnshaw (sound design), and Sam Charney (projection/makeup design and technical direction). Elise Niva serves as production manager, with Laura Schiveley as production stage manager and Tammy Lam as stage manager.

Additional members of the creative and production team include Alex Carson and Clark Worden (associate directors), Darby Greene (assistant choreographer), Bryce Gastelum (dramaturg), Lucas Liu (assistant dramaturg), Kennedy Chew (assistant music director), and an extensive design, management, and marketing team representing NYU’s student community.

ABOUT TISCH NEW THEATRE

Tisch New Theatre (TNT) is a student-led, not-for-profit theatre organization at NYU dedicated to cultivating the next generation of theatre professionals. The company fosters collaboration, inclusivity, and artistic growth, providing undergraduates across the university with opportunities to produce, perform, and develop new work. TNT views theatre as a force for social dialogue and transformation, empowering its artists to create work that both entertains and challenges.