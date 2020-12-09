NYC Gay Men's Chorus Announces Holiday Streaming Concert
The concert can be streamed beginning Friday, December 18 at 8 pm EST.
Nothing brings out the spirit of the holidays like music in the air! New York City Gay Men's Chorus is delighted to broadcast their first-ever virtual concert, with all new performances created for the holiday season. The concert includes original animation by artist Tempe Hale, who shows NYC some extra love during "Christmas in New York." NYCGMC is under the direction of Artistic Director Gavin Thrasher.
Hosted by Obie Award-winner L Morgan Lee and directed by Playbill's Roberto Araujo, the concert features the sensational Youth Pride Chorus, queer a capella group Tonewall, and of course NYCGMC, which welcomed over 100 Associate Members this fall from across the U.S. and Canada. Even in a year that keeps us from coming together in person, NYCGMC rises up to rejoice, resilient and relentless in their pursuit of social justice, more determined than ever to sing in celebration. Join NYCGMC as they tell tales old and new, revel in camaraderie and community, and, of course, sing out loud, proud, and fabulous. Holiday-ing with NYCGMC is the merriest tradition of all!
Sweet is the Sound: A Holiday at Home with (Chosen) Family can be streamed beginning Friday, December 18 at 8 pm EST through midnight on December 27 at noonchorus.com. Tickets start at $19 and are available at nycgmc.org/holiday-concert.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
Samantha Barks takes the stage as Queen Elsa as she sings 'Let It Go' on the Royal Variety Show!...
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
VIDEO: See Anthony Ramos' Audition for the CATS Movie
Anthony Ramos has shared his audition video for the Cats movie! Ramos auditioned for the role of Rum Tum Tugger. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos...
Exclusive: Ana Gasteyer Sings 'The Wizard and I' from WICKED as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
Ana Gasteyer's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET....