NYC Cultural Affairs Reports Record Funding, Capital Expansion, and New Arts Programs Under Adams Administration

New York City Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo has outlined a series of investments, initiatives, and programs implemented over the past four years that have reshaped and strengthened the city’s cultural sector under Mayor Eric Adams’ administration.

Through expense support and capital funding administered by the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), total cultural investment across this period has approached $2 billion, representing record levels of public support for arts and culture in New York City.

The city’s adopted budget raised DCLA’s baseline funding by $45 million, bringing the agency’s expense budget to $300 million, the highest level in its history. This funding supports programming and operations at more than 1,100 cultural nonprofit organizations across all five boroughs. Capital funding has also increased significantly, with more than $282 million allocated for cultural capital projects in FY26 alone. Over four years, total capital investment through DCLA has exceeded $938 million, supporting renovations, expansions, and new construction for cultural institutions citywide.

Major capital projects supported during this period include the creation of a children’s museum within the Queens Museum, construction of the Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx, renovations to the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, restoration work at Weeksville Heritage Center in Brooklyn, and improvements to the St. George Theatre on Staten Island. These projects are intended to modernize facilities and expand access to cultural spaces for residents and visitors.

The administration also announced the largest expansion of the city’s Cultural Institutions Group in nearly 50 years, adding five organizations—BRIC, Bronx Children’s Museum, Louis Armstrong House Museum, Noble Maritime Collection, and Pregones / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater—bringing total membership to 39 institutions. Additional initiatives highlighted include record funding through the Cultural Development Fund, expanded support through Materials for the Arts, the launch of the NYC Create in Place program to assist community-based cultural spaces, and continued public art commissions through City Canvas, Percent for Art, and Public Artists in Residence programs.

Commissioner Cumbo said the investments reflect a renewed commitment to making arts and culture accessible throughout the city, while supporting both large institutions and community-based organizations. The administration stated that these combined efforts are intended to ensure the long-term stability, equity, and vitality of New York City’s cultural landscape.