NY Theater Festival Accepting Entries for Playwriting Festival

The New York Theater Festival competition is now accepting submissions for plays and musicals. There are total prizes of $7,500 available. The first prize winner will receive $3,500. There are categories for full lengths, one acts, shorts, and solos. There will also be categories for Best Actress ($500), Best Supporting Actress ($500), Best Actor ($500), Best Supporting Actor ($500), Best Director ($500), Singer ($500), Best Short ($500), Most Creative Play or Musical ($500), Best Music Score ($300), and Best Choreography ($200).

All genres/submissions accepted from playwright that live no further than 30 miles from Manhattan and provided they are between 5 and 90 minutes long. Productions must run with a complete cast and crew from NYC or 30 miles radios. Equity productions are welcome to participate. Plays and musicals submitted must be unproduced or produced before 2017, in which case the entry can only participate with a completely new cast and crew. There is only one submission allowed per playwright.

Applicants can take advantage of the Audience Feedback System. The festival finds that it is usually constructive for playwrights and other members of a production team to receive audience feedback concerning the quality of their productions. The Festival will reach out to all audience members who attended the production, with a questionnaire they can fill out, answering specific questions and providing general feedback.

Audience input can be very helpful if you are shaping your show for another run, or simply a rewrite. The festival believes this process will help perfect applicant's productions, or can simply help them to learn and grow as an artist for their next production.

The festival is accepting submissions for their 18th consecutive season. They have hosted more than 1,100 plays and upwards of 260 musicals.

For more information or to submit, visit https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/how-submit-theater-festival/.