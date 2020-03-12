NY Senator Brad Hoylman Responds To Broadway Theater Closures Due To COVID-19
Today, Governor Cuomo announced Broadway theaters would be closed as of 5:00 PM tonight in response to increased threat of COVID-19.
State Senator Brad Hoylman, who represents the Theater District, issued the following statement in response:
"It is now clear that COVID-19 poses a massive threat not only to our health but also to the long-term future of our beloved city. This is an unprecedented crisis.
"Broadway theaters, small businesses and community gatherings are part of the civic fabric that makes New York City the greatest place in the world. They employ tens of thousands of New Yorkers, many of whom are middle-class union workers. They need our help.
"As we follow the much-needed guidelines set out by Governor Cuomo this afternoon, we now have to do everything possible to keep Broadway alive after this epidemic and support the local businesses that are the lifeblood of our city."
