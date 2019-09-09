NY Philharmonic Announces Details For 2019 OSU Residency

The New York Philharmonic will be in residence at Oklahoma State University (OSU), October 11-14, 2019, performing the inaugural concerts of The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts and engaging with OSU students through educational activities. Music Director Jaap van Zweden will lead the Philharmonic in three programs at The McKnight Center, two featuring Tony Award-winning Oklahoma native Kelli O'Hara and one featuring Philharmonic Concertmaster Frank Huang. All three concerts will be shared with the Stillwater community through free simulcasts on the venue's outdoor LED wall. The residency marks the New York Philharmonic's debut in Stillwater and first return to Oklahoma after more than 30 years. The partnership is made possible in part by a $25 million programming gift to OSU's McKnight Center by alumni Ross and Billie McKnight; Mr. McKnight is also a New York Philharmonic Board Member.

"Our partnership with the New York Philharmonic will be a transformational opportunity for both students and faculty," said Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis. "Oklahoma State has always had great arts programs, and now with this residency students can engage with talented musicians at the top of their game through lectures and master classes, which will provide unforgettable mentorship opportunities."

"It's inspiring to see a vision become a reality, especially when that vision centers on championing the arts for future generations," said Deborah Borda, President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic. "We know that residency partnerships benefit the regional community, faculty, and, of course, the students, but it's also true that these types of partnerships invigorate the New York Philharmonic's musicians and management, especially since the Center provides an opportunity for our musicians to engage with the audience in a much more intimate setting."

Music Director Jaap van Zweden will conduct all three performances. The first concert, Friday, October 11, will feature Brahms's Academic Festival Overture; Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915 with vocalist Kelli O'Hara; and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, which appeared on the Philharmonic's own inaugural concert, in 1842. The second concert, Saturday, October 12, will feature the Sibelius Violin Concerto with Concertmaster Frank Huang as soloist and Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique. The final concert, Sunday, October 13, will feature musical theater songs by Bernstein, Rodgers, and Loewe sung by Kelli O'Hara; Bernstein's Candide Overture, one of the Philharmonic's signature works by one of its former Music Directors; and selections from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet.

In addition to performing The McKnight Center's inaugural concerts, Kelli O'Hara and 15 Philharmonic musicians will lead master classes with OSU music students, open to the public; a Philharmonic rehearsal will be open to OSU School of Music students and faculty; and Philharmonic staff members will participate in a music business panel discussion. For the Stillwater community, the New York Philharmonic Brass Quintet will perform a Very Young People's Concert for Stillwater Public School first- and second-grade students, hosted by Associate Principal Viola Rebecca Young. OSU student teachers will lead pre- and post-concert activities.

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University comprises a 1,098-seat performance hall, 217-seat recital hall, and a community-focused outdoor plaza featuring a 32-foot LED wall for simulcasting select performances. The Center will be a world-class epicenter for the arts, attracting celebrated national and international programs featuring notable performing arts productions and artists.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You