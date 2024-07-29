NO NAME @ WORD UP SUPER STORY PARTY In Washington Heights Date Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, August 6th No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter and host Michele Carlo will bring New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: Tommy O' Malley, Jameer Pond and the music of Miles Blue Spruce to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights at 7pm. for its monthly series "No Name At Word Up Super Story Party."

The show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic" where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.

Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination may be requested. Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue).

For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.