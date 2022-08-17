NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project Returns to HK Hall

Leg Up On Life's six NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project is taking to the HK Hall stage! This one-night-only arts performance party, happening Monday, August 22 begins at 7:30PM. Doors open at 7PM This year's party is co-hosted by actor and dancer Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Disney's Beauty and the Beast National tours) and iconic New York drag queen Neon Calypso ("Nightgowns")

NIGHT OF LIFE is Leg Up On Life's bi-annual explosive arts performance party! The event brings together artists from all walks of life throughout different areas of the arts community all to raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project's life-saving work. A beautiful amalgamation of choreographers, drag artists, musicians and dancers the night always leaves a one-of-a-kind impression leaving the audience recharged by the awe inducing collaborative performances!

Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life's events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

Other headliners for this evening's NIGHT OF LIFE include Bo Belza (Creative Director of BOLD Dance Company), Castrata, Courtney Sauls ("Pose" on FX), Dan Kiernan, Devin Lewis, Essence, Freeda Kulo (Winner of Lady Liberty cycle 6), Fred Odgaard (Moulin Rouge, Kinky Boots, and Finding Neverland), Julius Anthony Rubio (Escape To Margaritaville, Moulin Rouge, and The Greatest Showman), Joshua Dean, Julian Austin (Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer Tour"), Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square, Wicked, and Beautiful), Krystyna Resavy, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Miles Keeney ("In The Heights"), Miz.Diamond Wigfall, Olivia Lux (RuPaul's Drag Race season 13), Patti Crumrine, Steven Blandino (Founder of TREADfast Dance Co.), Sunshyne + The Foxx, and The Cast of "Six-ish" Drag Tribute (Catrina Lovelace, Egypt, Inita D, Hibiscus, Lady Celestina, and Peachez Iman Cummings).

Pre Show dance floor will be electrified by DJ Ben Wild while the post show dance floor will be kept lively by the dynamic DJing duo Velez&Parada

NIGHT OF LIFE will also feature the dancers Alice Wu, Alexis Tillman, Amanda Arenas, Amy Gatewood, Andrea Saum, Arianna Marrero, Audrey Schultz, Breanna Myers, Cam Gradel, Cedric Greene, Christian Saludez, Destiny Betts, Diana Nova, Drew Tanabe, Duane Gosa, Eliza Ohman (King Kong, Hamilton, US Associate Choreographer for Six), Elizabeth Yanick (Chicago National Tour), Emilio Ramos (Miss Saigon National Tour and West Side Story), Emma Cook, Emma Sofia, Erica Christine Peréz-Barton, Erin Weinberger (Cinderella National Tour), Gabriel Reyes, Gina Depool, Giulia Griffith, Hawk Tyler, Hector Maisonet, Holly Morris, India Stokes, Jaclyn DeNicola, Jada Ballard, Janelle Yull, Jamal Shuriah, Jason Carrol (Chicago National Tour and Wizard Of Oz International Tour), Jason Diaz, Jeremy Ward, John Guaragna (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical National Tour), John Juan Mercado, Jonalyn Bradshaw, Joshua Torres, Judah Frank, Justin Henry, Kayleigh Hegarty (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical National Tour), Kelly MacMillan, Kolton Krouse (CATS), Kristina DouceKyle Louviere, LaTarika Pierce (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Leon Glover, Lilly Kane, Maci Arms, Markelle Leigh, Matthew Tiberi (Finding Neverland), Maya Addie (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Michael Patlingrao, Michelle Televantos, Mikayla Copper, Monika Brinkmann, Paulie Bedus, Quill Huntley, Sarah Lewandowski (Oscar & The Crown), Simone Wright, Shoshanna Babitt, Svetha Nallapaneni, Sydney Kuhn, Tara Vecchio, Tiffani Russell, Tripp Fountain (Hair), Tsubasa "Tsubiedoll" Ogawa, Yoshi Maysonet, and more.

Leg Up On Life also provides grants and scholarships to support queer identifying people in their artistic endeavors. Ultimately, Leg Up On Life's support promotes the use of arts collaboration and activism to help further progress for human rights while bringing a source of light to all communities.

Click here to purchase tickets and donate to Leg Up On Life. For more information please visit www.leguponlife.org