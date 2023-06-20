NEW YORK, NEW YORK Original Broadway Cast Recording to Feature Five Bonus Tracks Including Original Demos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Original Broadway Cast Recording will feature five bonus tracks when the album is released on Friday, June 23. It will include four original demo recordings of the show’s score, including one performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander (“Can You Hear Me?”), and three performed by John Kander and Fred Ebb (“Along Comes Love,” “Wine and Peaches,” and “New York, New York”). In addition, a special instrumental version of the title song will also be included, so fans can perform their own versions of this legendary song about our great city. Pre-order or pre-save the album HERE.

The 2-disc CD release is planned for July. Unlike many cast recordings, the album features 90 minutes of music from the show’s score, including orchestral interludes. Like the show, the album is a love letter to New York City, with music ranging from thrilling Afro-Cuban rhythms, and traditional Big Band, to classic Broadway showstoppers. Released through the Wine & Peaches label, the album is produced by Michael Croiter, Sam Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Craig Balsam.

“New York, New York,” the show’s iconic title track, was released as a single last week. A new music video for the song – highlighting co-star Anna Uzele, and featuring exclusive studio and performance footage – was also released. Stream and download the single HERE and watch the video HERE. Other musical highlights, including “But the World Goes ‘Round,” “Wine and Peaches,” and “Light,” are available on YouTube @NYNYBway.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, currently running at Broadway’s St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street), is a brand-new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. The book is written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, and co-written by Tony Award nominee Sharon Washington. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, and produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK’s composer John Kander is the recipient of a 2023 Tony Award for “Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre” and a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Chita Rivera Awards. New York, New York is the recipient of the Tony Award for “Best Scenic Design of a Musical” (Beowulf Boritt), 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for “Outstanding Choreography” (Susan Stroman) and “Outstanding Scenic Design, Play or Musical” (Beowulf Boritt), the Drama Desk Award for “Best Scenic Design of a Musical” (Beowulf Boritt), and the Chita Rivera Award for “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.” The show’s orchestrations by Sam Davis and Daryl Waters were nominated for “Best Orchestrations” by the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

In New York, New York, it is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his “major chord” in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics (“New York, New York,” “But the World Goes ‘Round”), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town. Be a part of it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015’s The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture New York, New York,written by Earl M. Rauch.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Tony Award nominee Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country, Hulu’s “The Girl from Plainville”) as Jimmy Doyle,Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+’s “Dear Edward”) as Francine Evans, Clyde Alves (On the Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In the Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo,Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto,Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, and Darius Wright.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (POTUS), costume design by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Donna Zakowska (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (The Scottsboro Boys), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit), projection design by Christopher Ash (Network) and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Emmy Award winner Sabana Majeed (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis (Company), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis) and Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud (The Visit), music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, and production stage management by Johnny Milani.

The New York, New York Original Broadway Cast Recording from the Wine & Peaches label will be distributed worldwide by The Orchard.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK Original Broadway Cast Recording – TRACK LIST (with bonus songs)

ACT 1

1) Morning in New York

2) Cheering for Me Now

3) A Major Chord

4) New York in Summer

5) Better Than Before

6) One of the Smart Ones

7) Gold

8) Wine and Peaches

9) I Love Music

10) My Own Music

11) I’m What’s Happening Now

12) New York in the Rain

13) A Simple Thing Like That

14) Can You Hear Me?

15) Happy Endings /Let’s Hear It for Me

16) New York in the Snow

17) Marry Me / Act 1 Finale

ACT 2

18) Along Comes Love

19) San Juan Supper Club

20) A Quiet Thing

21) New York at Night

22) A Quell’ Amor

23) Sorry I Asked

24) But the World Goes ‘Round

25) New York Concerto

26) Music, Money, Love

27) Light

28) New York, New York

BONUS TRACKS

29) Can You Hear Me? (Original Demo) – performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander

30) Along Comes Love (Original Demo) – performed by John Kander & Fred Ebb

31) Wine and Peaches (Original Demo) – performed by John Kander & Fred Ebb

32) New York, New York (Original Demo) – performed by John Kander & Fred Ebb

33) New York, New York (Cast Album Version, Instrumental)