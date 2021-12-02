NBC's Annie LIVE! Thursday on NBC
NBC's Annie LIVE! The sun'll come out THURSDAY on NBC The sun'll come out this holiday season! The seven-time Tony Award®-winning musical comes to NBC as a spectacular LIVE event starring Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Celina Smith and Academy Award®-nominated actress, Taraji P. Henson.