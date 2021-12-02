Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NBC's Annie LIVE! Thursday on NBC

pixeltracker

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Dec. 2, 2021  

NBC's Annie LIVE! The sun'll come out THURSDAY on NBC The sun'll come out this holiday season! The seven-time Tony Award®-winning musical comes to NBC as a spectacular LIVE event starring Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Celina Smith and Academy Award®-nominated actress, Taraji P. Henson. Watch Video Here: https://www.nbc.com/annie-live Learn More https://www.nbc.com/annie-live ------------------------------------------- https://www.facebook.com/nbc https://twitter.com/nbc https://nbctv.tumblr.com/ https://www.pinterest.com/nbctv/ https://www.youtube.com/nbc


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You