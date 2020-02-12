NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is Now Available for Professional Licensing at Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals has announced that Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is now available for licensing to professional theatres via its Samuel French imprint. Created by three-time Tony Award® nominee Dave Malloy, The Great Comet was the most Tony Award-nominated show of the 2016-17 Broadway season. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformComet

"I am overjoyed and thrilled that The Great Comet is finally getting launched into the world," said Malloy. "I cannot wait to come see all the new visions and reimaginings of directors, performers, and designers breathing new life into this piece that is so dear to me."

"Concord Theatricals is proud to represent The Great Comet, which has already seen innovative stagings both on and off Broadway, in Boston, and around the world," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, President of Concord Theatricals. "Having been fans of the show since Ars Nova, we look forward to seeing how our professional theatres further push the envelope with Dave Malloy's groundbreaking hit musical."

Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, The Great Comet features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here...but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole, and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre, the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption...and to the renewal of his own soul.

Originally directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, The Great Comet received a critically acclaimed off-Broadway premiere and a sold-out run in Boston before moving to Broadway's Imperial Theatre in the fall of 2016. The production was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical, receiving two.

Additionally, The Great Comet script is published by Samuel French and available at concordsho.ws/ShopComet





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You