NADIA To Hold Interdisciplinary Arts Festival In NYC
The festival will run October 16-18, and 23-24 at Massawa NYC.
National Arts Diversity Integration Association (NADIA) announced its 2020 Amplified Currents Festival, which will run October 16-18, and 23-24 at Massawa NYC. The festival will feature interdisciplinary performances, roundtable discussions, visual arts presentations, and conversations with living composers and scholars. All performances will be livestreamed on Youtube, and will be free and open to the public. The festival comes soon after NADIA's official launch in September 2020, and will be the organization's first public programming.
NADIA's Creative Director, Hannah Ishizaki, says "We wanted to use this opportunity to create a space that not only invites the audience and the community in as listeners, but also invites them in as participators in the arts... We're trying to do this through conversation, through showcasing collaboration, and through really engaging with the artists and performers in a way where they have the freedom to express themselves and express what they would want to with no restrictions."
Amplified Currents is being made possible in part through a sponsored partnership with Pacific Academy Foundation. The Pacific Academy Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Irvine, California which was established to help committed and talented students develop their abilities and academic skills. The foundation provides students with unique opportunities to hone their talents (such as competitions, performances, and master classes) and college preparation resources, while addressing their financial needs.
