NADA Announces New Digital Art Fair Initiative FAIR, May 20–June 21
The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, has announced FAIR, built in partnership with Artlogic. FAIR is a new art fair initiative designed to be entirely online, function cooperatively, and act as a benefit for NADA's community of galleries, nonprofits and artists. Taking place May 20-June 21, 2020, FAIR will directly support 119 NADA Gallery Members and 80 other galleries that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, totaling nearly 200 galleries around the world.
"FAIR is NADA's response to the current situation, in line with our commitment to supporting a global community of galleries and artists," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "While many of these art spaces have been temporarily closed to the public, this new model provides an opportunity to showcase the best of contemporary art, while demonstrating our collaborative spirit and fostering mutual support for one another."
FAIR offers an alternative profit-sharing model, structured to facilitate mutual support within the art community and provide revenue to each of its participants during a time in which galleries have temporarily closed their physical locations. A percentage from each sale made from FAIR will directly benefit all participating galleries and artists. In addition, a percentage of each sale will go towards supporting NADA for their efforts in producing FAIR, their continued work as an organization for art galleries, through this time of crisis and beyond.
Cooperative Sales Model:
-
50% of each sale goes directly to gallery (which is split evenly between artist/gallery)
-
20% of each sale goes into cooperative gallery sales pool; to be shared evenly among all participating galleries
-
20% of each sale goes into cooperative artist sales pool; to be shared evenly among all participating artists
-
10% of each sale goes to support the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA)
Each participating gallery will present a series of artworks over four-weeks with the opportunity to share new artworks each week. The initiative will also feature a series of online performances, studio visits and talks to complement the artworks presented by participating galleries and artists. FAIR, produced in collaboration with Artlogic, utilizes their Online Viewing Rooms service and is generously hosted by them.
In addition to FAIR, NADA has continued to support its community of galleries and artists during the COVID-19 crisis, such as spearheading the COVID-19 relief petition, advocating for Senate Bill S8125A, which aims to suspend rent for small businesses, and initiating the NADA Gallery Relief Grant, which provides emergency financial support to commercial, non-profit, and alternative exhibition spaces. NADA has also partnered with the Kinkade Family Foundation to release a previously unseen print by Thomas Kinkade to benefit the NADA community.
PARTICIPANTS
14a - Hamburg
1/9unosunove - Rome
80m2 Livia Benavides - Lima
321 Gallery - New York
56 Henry - New York
AA|LA Gallery - Los Angeles
Wil Aballe Art Projects | WAAP - Vancouver
Ackerman Clarke - Chicago
ada gallery - Richmond
Adams and Ollman - Portland
A.I.R. Gallery - New York
Mitchell Algus Gallery - New York
Altman Siegel - San Francisco
Helena Anrather - New York
Galerie Rolando Anselmi - Berlin
APALAZZOGALLERY - Brescia
Arsenal Contemporary Art - New York
Gallery Artbeat - Tbilisi
Arts Collaboratory - Buffalo
Ballon Rouge Collective - Brussels
Jack Barrett - New York
Baxter St at the Camera Club - New York
Galerie Sébastien Bertrand - Geneva
Josée Bienvenu Gallery - New York
bitforms gallery - New York
Bleu Acier Inc. - Tampa
Bodega - New York
Bombon - Barcelona
Bonamatic - Copenhagen
Bradley Ertaskiran - Montreal
BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) - New York
Bureau - New York
Callicoon Fine Arts - New York
Carbon 12 - Dubai
CARNE Gallery - Bogota
CASANOVA - Sao Paulo
CENTRAL FINE - Miami Beach
Chapter NY - New York
Chicken Coop Contemporary - Portland
Circle Contemporary (Arts of Life) - Chicago
Clages - Cologne
COOPER COLE - Toronto
Creative Growth - Oakland
Daine Singer - Melbourne
Luis De Jesus - Los Angeles
Deli Gallery - New York
Denny Dimin Gallery - New York
Simone DeSousa Gallery - Detroit
Devening Projects - Chicago
Disturb The Neighbors - New York
DOCUMENT - Chicago
Dürst Britt & Mayhew - Den Haag
Edel Assanti - London
Daniela Elbahara - Mexico City
Derek Eller Gallery - New York
Embajada - San Juan
The Empty Circle - Brooklyn
Et al. - San Francisco
Exo Exo - Paris
FALSE FLAG - New York
FIERMAN - New York
Fisher Parrish Gallery - New York
Five Car Garage - Santa Monica
MELANIE FLOOD PROJECTS - Portland
Fourteen30 Contemporary - Portland
Fragment gallery - Moscow
Franz Kaka - Toronto
Fridman Gallery - New York
Gaa Gallery - Provincetown
Geary - New York
Asya Geisberg Gallery - New York
Gern en regalia - New York
Thierry Goldberg Gallery - New York
GOLESTANI - Dusseldorf
Good Weather - North Little Rock
Gordon Robichaux - New York
The Green Gallery - Milwaukee
HAIRandNAILS - Minneapolis
Halsey McKay Gallery - East Hampton
Jack Hanley Gallery - New York
steven harvey fine art projects - New York
HESSE FLATOW - New York
Althuis Hofland Fine Arts - Amsterdam
Jonathan Hopson - Houston
Sean Horton (Presents) - Dallas
Hotel Art Pavilion - New Fairfield
Natalia Hug - Cologne
i8 - Reykjavik
in lieu - Los Angeles
Independent Curators International (ICI) - New York
SUSAN INGLETT GALLERY - New York
JDJ - Garrison
Nina Johnson - Miami
Kapp Kapp - Philadelphia
KAYOKOYUKI - Tokyo
Kristina Kite Gallery - Los Angeles
Nicole Klagsbrun - New York
Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery - New York
Klemm's - Berlin
Klowden Mann - Culver City
Kunstraum LLC - New York
LaMontagne Gallery - Boston
the Landing Gallery - Los Angeles
Laney Contemporary - Savannah
M. LeBlanc - Chicago
LEFEBVRE & FILS - Paris
LETO - Warsaw
Harlan Levey Projects - Brussels
Library Street Collective - Detroit
L'INCONNUE - New York
lítost - Prague
Kristen Lorello - New York
ltd los angeles - Los Angeles
Lulu - Mexico City
Magenta Plains - New York
Marinaro - New York
Philip Martin Gallery - Los Angeles
Martos Gallery - New York
Galería Mascota - Mexico
M+B - Los Angeles
MICKEY - Chicago
Microscope Gallery - Brooklyn
Nino Mier Gallery - Los Angeles
MISAKO & ROSEN - Tokyo
MKg127 - Toronto
MOBIUS GALLERY - Bucharest
Charles Moffett - New York
Edouard Montassut - Paris
Morán Morán - Los Angeles
Motel - Brooklyn
Mother Gallery - Beacon
Mrs. - Maspeth
Neon Parc - Melbourne
New Discretions - New York
New Release - New York
NICOLETTI contemporary - London
OCHI PROJECTS - Los Angeles
Ortega y Gasset Projects - New York
PACT - Paris
Parisa Kind - Frankfurt
Parker Gallery - Los Angeles
Parrasch Heijnen - Los Angeles
Participant Inc - New York
Kendra Jayne Patrick - New York
PATRON - Chicago
Tatjana Pieters - Ghent
The Pit - Glendale
Anca Poterasu Gallery - Bucharest
Proyectos Ultravioleta - Guatemala City
Queer Thoughts - New York
Raster Gallery - Warsaw
Ratio 3 - San Francisco
Reyes | Finn - Detroit
Romer Young Gallery - San Francisco
Safe Gallery - New York
Sapar Contemporary - New York
Sargent's Daughters - New York
Kerry Schuss Gallery - New York
SCHWARZ CONTEMPORARY - Berlin
SculptureCenter - New York
SEASON - Seattle
Selenas Mountain - New York
SEPTEMBER - Hudson
Shoot The Lobster - New York
Shore Publishing - Tuxedo Park
SHRINE - New York
Tif Sigfrids - Athens
signs and symbols - New York
Situations Gallery - New York
SOCO Gallery - Charlotte
Soft Opening - London
SPINELLO PROJECTS - Miami
Springsteen - Baltimore
Stellar Projects - New York
Stems Gallery - Brussels
Stereo - Warsaw
Jacky Strenz - Frankfurt
Simone Subal Gallery - New York
The Suburban - Milwaukee
Super Dakota - Ixelles
Syndicate - Los Angeles
Catinca Tabacaru Gallery - New York
SOPHIE TAPPEINER - Vienna
Theodore:Art - Brooklyn
Tops Gallery - Memphis
Towards - Toronto
Trapez - Budapest
Rob Tufnell - Cologne
Rachel Uffner - New York
Ulterior Gallery - New York
UV Estudios - Buenos Aires
Volume Gallery - Chicago
WE DO NOT WORK ALONE - Paris
Kate Werble Gallery - New York
Western Exhibitions - Chicago
What Pipeline - Detroit
Elijah Wheat Showroom - New York
Wschód - Warsaw
XYZcollective - Tokyo
Zawahra Alejandro - San Juan
STEVEN ZEVITAS GALLERY - Boston
More information on NADA's initiatives can be found at newartdealers.org.
