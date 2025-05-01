My Plans for a Restful and Fulfilling Summer Vacation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“What time is it? Summertime! It’s our vacation!” - High School Musical 2.

After a lengthy and action-packed semester, there’s nothing I’m looking forward to more than embracing my summer freedom. Until my Professional Editing class starts at the end of June, I have plenty of time to spend on myself and my creative interests. This is my last summer break before I graduate college, so I’m committing myself to unadulterated leisure and enjoyment!

Here are some ways I’m letting loose this summer:

Reading

I know, I know: an English major cannot stop reading, even when she’s out of school. But what else am I going to use my spare time for?

As I try to curb my technology usage, reading is a great pastime that helps me feel fulfilled from relaxation. When I scroll on my phone for hours, it feels like I’ve accomplished nothing with my time. However, picking up a book instead allows me to visit imaginary worlds, expand my worldview, and engage both sides of my brain. Who doesn’t want to become smarter?

Some of my most anticipated summer reads include Babel by R.F. Kuang, Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, Red Rising by Pierce Brown, and Big Swiss by Jen Beagin.

Staying Fit

If you’ve read my previous blogs, then you know how important the gym is to me. Exercise, though intimidating sometimes, is one of the only outlets I have to improve my relationship with myself. Since I consolidated a routine in the spring semester, I want to continue this progress and incorporate different types of movements into my routine as a way to challenge myself.

Alongside weightlifting and running, I want to walk bridges, dance, and take pilates classes again. I love all of these forms of exercise, but I never get to do the latter three when I’m at school. I hope that by incorporating these different movements, I can not only become stronger but encourage myself to find even more exercise options in the future.

Hoping to eat some delicious food like this jumbalaya this summer!

Reconnecting with my Hometown

Because the spring semester was so hectic, I wasn’t able to visit my hometown as often as I wanted to. However, I’m staying home for the entire summer, so I have ample opportunity to make up for lost time.

I live ten minutes from the Atlantic Ocean, which is a privilege I take great advantage of. During the summer, I visit the beach at least four times a week to soak in some sun and swim. As a triple Earth sign, grounding in nature helps me decompress and soothe my anxieties amongst the beauty around us. Existing outside of a computer screen or bedroom truly does wonders for one’s mental health!

Additionally, I will be working at my old job to reestablish my funds for the upcoming school year. I cannot wait to see old friends, coworkers, family members, and familiar faces that bring so much joy to my life.

Writing

Just because it’s the summertime doesn’t mean you’re hearing the last of me! I will be writing for BroadwayWorld throughout my vacation, whether through updates, personal reflections, “how-to,” or discussion-based pieces. As I approach my senior year, I want my literary presence to grow into not just an expression of myself, but as a way to reach others and engage interpersonal connection.

I will be writing for Her Campus UCF as well, so if you want to read more news coverage or pop culture analysis, check out my portfolio for updates.

Her Campus Articles!

I also plan to draft more fiction pieces this summer in my attempts to expand my portfolio and creative expressions. As I currently strive for a career in creative writing, I find this the best time of year to get my juices flowing.

Indulging in Media

There are so many films, podcasts, cast recordings, games, and TV shows I’ve missed out on because of my hectic semester. I can now give these pieces the attention they deserve and grow my tastes in various mediums.

Some of the media I want to consume includes the Death Becomes Her cast album, this years’ “Best Picture” nominees from the Oscars, Stardew Valley, Studio Ghibli films, and Abbott Elementary.

Is there anything I mentioned that you’re also planning on doing this summer? What are some plans that this list doesn’t include? Let me know in the comments below!