Musical Theatre Novel THE LYRICIST By Jonathan Larson Grant Recipient, Robert Emmett Maddock, Out Tomorrow

Robert Emmett Maddock (recipient of a Jonathan Larson Grant and a Daryl Roth Award) has announced his literary debut with the novel, THE LYRICIST, available globally on Tuesday March 8, 2022 through all bookseller platforms including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple and Kobo.

Robert Emmett MADDOCK is a lyric writer and a novelist. He worked as a journalist for the Ke Alaka'i newspaper in Hawaii before moving to New York City in 1999. Winner of a Daryl Roth Award and a Jonathan Larson Grant, Maddock is a graduate of the NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and has written lyrics for songs performed in the NAMT songwriters showcase and the Bound-for-Broadway concert series at the Kaufman Music Center. In 2020 Maddock contributed lyrics to the Zachary James visual album "Call Out" with music by Rachel Peters.

In his debut novel, author Robert Emmett Maddock has built a rollercoaster of a story-and the ultimate showbiz odyssey-making way for an ill-starred underdog in the precarious realms of New York City theatre.

Oliver Pyke is starting to worry. All he wants is to write lyrics for Broadway musicals, but after years of trying to make it in New York City, the dream has eluded him. Things change when Oliver meets an uptown piano player named Sam Arkwright from one of the wealthiest families in Manhattan. Joining forces, they write their first song together; and their collaboration is born. But can it survive? Soon, the writers plunge headlong into an outré world of fast-moving dealmakers, career-driven divas, stagehands, dramatists and every formation of hellbent thespian. The future looks promising, but all that glitters isn't gold; and if Oliver Pyke can't break into show business, he might just break altogether. Inhabited by a vivid society of show people, THE LYRICIST comes to a startling finale that whittles the American dream to the bone.