Musical Theatre Factory Announces RECLAIMING OUR TIME, Celebrating MTF's People Of Color Roundtable

To celebrate the work of MTF's People of Color Roundtable on Monday May 20th, Musical Theatre Factory will present a one night only evening of new musical theatre works by and for people of color. These electrifying, witty, powerful, complex and poignant songs explore a range of stories told by the ones who are meant to tell it- songs about matters pertaining to race and just plain ol' humanity! Curated by Natasha Sinha and Ianne Fields Stewart. Reclaiming Our Time will take place at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) on Monday, May 20 at 7pm. Tickets are $25 and are available at mtf.nyc/events.

Reclaiming Our Time will be hosted by Sasha Diamond (Teenage Dick, Bobbie Clearly), directed by Arpita Mukherjee (Eh Dah? Questions For My Father, Monsoon Wedding) and features work from Rianjali Bhowmick, Rini Raghavan & Sri Rao; Amara J. Brady; November Christine; Keurim Hur & Jacob Fjeldheim; Michael R. Jackson; Erika Ji; Kim Jinhyoung & Marcus Perkins; Robert Lee Poole III, Sheng Lei, AriDy Nox & Megan Petersen; Adrianna Mateo; Tidtaya Sinutoke & Isabella Dawis; and Gregory Van Acker & Joel Esher.

The Reclaiming Our Time performers include Iris Beaumier (Prime's Modern Love), Amara J. Brady (Joe Iconis and Family), Rianjali Bhowmick (2018 Oscar Shortlist for best Original Song), Sommer Carbuccia (The Men), Christin Eve Cato (JOB), Leo Yu-Ning Chang (Revelation: The Musical), Ya Han Chang (The Emperor's Nightingale), Kimberly Chatterjee (Dance Nation), Karl Josef Co (Pacific Overtures), Zahaira Curiel, Francesca Dawis, Isabella Dawis (ICONS/IDOLS), Johann George, Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Kennedy Kanagawa (Lolita, My Love), Nic Ryan Lowe (Motown the Musical), Adrianna Mateo, Junior Mendez, William Mulligan (JEKYLL & HYDE), Cheeyang Ng, Kim Onah, Michael Protacio, Rini Raghavan, Rafa Reyes, Alexia Sielo (We Are The Tigers), Gerardo Vallejo (Kelli & Michael: Home For The Holidays), Jamari Williams, Michael Wingate, and Mandarin Wu (Eastbound).

Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says, "We call this concert Reclaiming My Time, inspired by the inimitable Rep. Maxine Waters, patron saint of no-more-nonsense and a visionary working to dismantle white patriarchal supremacy! MTF's POC Roundtable composers/writers/artists are doing so as well with their brave, daring, and powerful musical theatre".

Musical Theatre Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization dedicated to developing new work in a collaborative atmosphere free from the pressures of critical or financial success that dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story and song.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at: mtf.nyc/events

Coming up next at Joe's Pub at MTF. On June 3 at 9.30pm, celebrate with an evening of work written and performed by women and trans musical theatre artists through MTF's Women & Trans Roundtable in A New Wave Gathering. Find out more at: https://mtf.nyc/events





