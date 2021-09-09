Musical Theatre Composer, Jerome Brooks Jr. Recognized with City Artists Corp Grant

Musical Theatre Composer, Jerome Brooks, Jr. is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Jerome Brooks, Jr. was recognized for SOCAL DISTANCE, which will bring the sung through musical written in the midst of the pandemic to the West Village neighborhood of New York in Manhattan on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 at 7pm. Tickets are available for free and can be reserved via the following Ovationtix link: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10847516 Every attending the event indside will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

This show came about because The National Alliance for Musical Theatre had a fifteen minute musical contest that had to be written during the pandemic so the R&B theatrically influenced SOCIAL DISTANCE was written about four multiethnic New York artist quarantining: there is a black musician, a Chinese gamer, a South East Asian medical student and a BIPOC Social Media Influencer. The performance is not a workshop, showcase, or industry reading, but an opportunity for the recipient to continue to create and perform in New York amidst the pandemic. "Artistic Creativity develops Cultural Diversity"- Jerome Brooks, Jr. Please follow this creative piece of art on INSTAGRAM at: @SocialDistanceMusical http://instagram.com/SocialDistanceMusical and TWITTER at: @SocialDistanceA http://twitter.com/SocialDistanceA

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artist that are engaged to support the project.

The Cycle 2 application will open on Tuesday, July 6 at 10:00 AM EDT and will close on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 AM EDT. The Cycle 3 application will open on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:00 AM EDT and close on Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00 AM EDT. Please visit NYFA's website for full details and eligibility requirements.