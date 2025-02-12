News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Musical Performance MORNING MIST NIGHT THUNDER: Du Yun and Friends Announced at Asia Society

Taking place on Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Feb. 12, 2025
Musical Performance MORNING MIST NIGHT THUNDER: Du Yun and Friends Announced at Asia Society Image
Asia Society will present Morning Mist Night Thunder: an exciting interplay of sound and storytelling, on Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

This 5-member musical ensemble has been brought together by award-winning vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and Du Yun, with accomplished violinist Lun Li, powerhouse percussion duo NOMON (Shayna Dunkelman and Nava Dunkelman) and interdisciplinary performance maker, violinist and composer yuniya edi kwon

Morning Mist Night Thunder is part of the Asia Electric series: eclectic and electrifying, these performances foreground innovators who combine electronica with elements of traditional practice from Asia. 

Morning Mist Night Thunder is commissioned by Asia Society, and is presented in conjunction with the exhibition (Re)Generations: Rina Banerjee, Byron Kim, and Howardena Pindell amid the Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection, on view at Asia Society Museum from March 4 through August 10, 2025.

Tickets are $25 each, or $20 for Asia Society Members. Students/Seniors: Use code SENSTU for discount. Tickets may be purchased online at AsiaSociety.org/NY or by calling the Box Office at 212-288-6400.






