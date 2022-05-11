Musical Adaptation of Book FROM THE MIXED-UP FILES OF MRS. BASIL E. FRANKWEILER Receives 29 Hour Reading

The beloved novel From The Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by E.L. Konigsburg is becoming a new family musical for the theatrical stage. Adam Ben-David (Music), Jessica Penzias (Book), and Christyn Budzyna (Lyrics) will receive a 29-hour reading in New York City on May 16, 2022, at the JCC Manhattan. A behind-the-scenes conversation with the authors will also be part of the JCC's "Books That Changed Our Lives'' series, hosted by 5-time New York Times best-selling author Gretchen Rubin. For more information about the musical, please visit: www.mixedupfilesmusical.com

This musical adaptation tells the story of 11-year-old Claudia Kincaid and her younger brother Jamie, as they run away from home and hide out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In this theatrical retelling, the art in the museum comes to life, as the siblings set out to unravel a mystery surrounding a stunning statue with rumored ties to Michelangelo.

Cast includes Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet), Cicily Daniels (Once On This Island), Jacob Gutierrez (Aladdin), Leah Horowitz (Follies), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Sarah-Anne Martinez, Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), and introducing AnnaBelle Deaner and Michael Deaner.

Jessica Penzias (Book) is an award-winning librettist and playwright. Her shows have received more than 1,600 productions in 75+ countries around the globe. Selected works include: The Prince's New Pet, The Fox Sisters, BOTS, The Show Must Go Online, Super Happy Awesome News, Could You Hug A Cactus, The Claw, The Whole Damn Thing, Boomer, and the book Group Scenes for Young Actors. Jessica is an alum of the 92Y Musical Theater Development Lab and a member of the Tony Award-honored BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, where she was awarded the Jerry Harrington Award For Outstanding Creative Achievement. As an associate at Jill Furman Productions, Jessica aided in the development and production of Hamilton, Cinderella, Suffs, and Freestyle Love Supreme. She holds a degree in creative writing and theatre arts from the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude with honors. www.jessicapenzias.com

Christyn Budzyna (Lyrics) is an award-winning musical theater lyricist. Works include: Baked Goods (2016 Sound Bites Festival, 2017 City Theatre Summer Shorts Festival winner, 2018 Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival winner), Bots! (Beat by Beat Press), The Claw (Beat by Beat Press), The Fox Sisters (Fuse Productions), From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler (developed at the 92Y), The Prince's New Pet (Stimulus Children's Theatre, Fuse Productions, Utah Story Center), and "The Lights Before Christmas" poem (Performed at the Bryant Park Christmas Tree Lighting Skate-tacular by Jane Krakowski and Alan Cumming). Christyn is a member of the Dramatists Guild and the Tony Award-honored BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. www.christynbudzyna.com

Adam Ben-David (Music) has been active as an arranger, music director, conductor, and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years. His credits include: The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, Spring Awakening, Wicked, High Fidelity, The Light In The Piazza, Bombay Dreams, Aida, and Once Upon a Mattress. He has accompanied numerous artists including: Mandy Patinkin, Kelli O'Hara, Jarrod Spector, James Taylor, Patti LuPone, and Megan Hilty. Adam wrote a ballet for the Boston Ballet and has composed music for film and television, including original songs for the critically-acclaimed movie musical Best Summer Ever (New York Times Critic's Pick). He is a graduate of the Juilliard School and a proud member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.

Mia Walker (Director) has developed new work with Audible, The Vineyard, Bushwick Starr, Broadway Video, Yale School of Drama, Fault Line Theatre, American Repertory Theater, Montclair University, Jewish Plays Project, Premiere Stages, Bay Street Theatre, and Berkshire Theatre Festival. Off-Broadway/ regional: world premieres at The Flea, Ensemble Studio Theatre, West Virginia Public Theatre, and The Encore Michigan. Broadway Associate/Asst. directing: Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Pippin, Finding Neverland, Porgy and Bess; Tour Director of the Pippin and Finding Neverland national tours. Mia is a Drama League TV Directing Fellow and recently directed the award-winning short film Pippi. B.A. Harvard University. www.miapwalker.com

General managed by Margaret Skoglund. Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting.