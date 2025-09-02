Musica Viva NY to Present TEATRO REAL: Crescendo in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City's leading chamber choir, Musica Viva NY, will present TEATRO REAL: Crescendo, a one-night only concert at Manhattan's All Souls NYC on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Four of Spain's most promising young singers hailing from Teatro Real's prestigious Crescendo school will make their New York debut in an intimate performance of beloved operatic arias. This special performance marks the first joint project of Musica Viva NY's new unique collaboration with the world-renowned opera house, Teatro Real.

Musica Viva NY has a long history of nurturing young artists including Renee Fleming, Samuel Ramey, Shabnam Abedi and Aeolus Quartet, to name a few. This year continues the tradition, but now with an international reach. Musica Viva NY is thrilled to work with its colleagues in Spain to present Teatro Real's emerging talent - sharing stories, traditions, and connections that resonate across languages and borders.

"Musica Viva NY has always nurtured young, talented musicians and is proud to provide a platform for young international singers with this concert. With the help and support of Teatro Real, Musica Viva NY is helping bridge cultures and stages with new opportunities for opera audiences in Spain and the United States. Opera has always been a global art form, and this new partnership will open doors for artists and audiences alike, strengthening the future of opera and choral music on an international scale." - Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez

As part of Musica Viva NY's 2025-26 season, this exciting partnership is designed to expand artistic exchange, foster cross-cultural dialogue, and highlight both traditional and contemporary musical voices. Musica Viva NY will make its Spain debut in a week-long tour March 13-20, 2026, presented by Teatro Real, with concerts, cultural outings, and special events in Toledo, Madrid and Zaragoza.