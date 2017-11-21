Music and Television Legend, David Cassidy, Passes Away at 67

Former teen icon, David Cassidy, who rose to stardom on the 1970's musical sitcom The Partridge Family has passed away at the age of 67.

The actor's family issued a statement tonight: "On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

HIs death comes on the heels of reports that the actor was experiencing organ failure. Cassidy also suffered from dementia and had been hospitalized in Florida.

Born into show business, David Cassidy came to fame playing Keith Partridge on the 1970's sitcom The Partridge Family. Throughout the 70's, he reached teen idol status, fueled by pop hits such as, "I Think I Love You". Cassidy was also a major concert attraction, selling out stadiums and arenas all of the the world.

Cassidy has also been seen on Broadway The Fig Leaves Are Falling, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Blood Brothers. as well as creating the popular shows The Rat Pack is Back and At the Copa.





