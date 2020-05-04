Music Theatre International, ShowTix4U and Broadway Media Distribution Partner For New Streaming Service

Through a unique partnership between Music Theatre International (MTI), online ticketing company ShowTix4U, and innovative technology provider Broadway Media, organizations will soon be able to obtain the rights to stream live musicals, sell tickets to events, capture and stream performances, and have royalties automatically paid in one, easy-to-use solution.

The new streaming service on ShowTix4U.com, is slated to launch in the next six weeks and allows educational, community, and regional organizations to incorporate Live Streaming and Video On Demand capabilities to extend events beyond the walls of their venues.

"While streaming will never be a replacement for the live event experience, this platform is a valuable tool for introducing the arts to an expanded audience." - Steel Wallis, Founder, ShowTix4U

This new streaming platform, initially available throughout North America, creates opportunities never before possible and will be available for shows, special events, conferences, workshops and readings. For the first time, by viewing streamed productions, family, friends and patrons can be engaged in the arts experience, overcoming physical restrictions and financial constraints. Through the service's Video On Demand capabilities, organizations can now give their audience members access to approved past and present productions while adding a new revenue stream.

"The current health crisis has made licensing and performing shows in the traditional manner extremely difficult. After consulting with members of the author community, we got together with our friends and partners at ShowTix4U and Broadway Media to provide a holistic solution for theatres to perform an MTI show and still share it with their audiences. We're living in a new world and the only way the art form we all love so much will survive and thrive is through innovation. We hope this makes a difference to the thousands of theatres we serve around the world." - John Prignano, Senior Operations Officer and Director of Development and Education, MTI

The partnership between MTI, ShowTix4U and Broadway Media incorporates the services that make all of them leaders in their respective fields and provides a seamless customer service experience, easily stepping organizations through the process of online streaming. First, event producers can secure a streaming license from Music Theatre International. Next, using Broadway Media's technology, groups can upload existing video and capture new content with a suite of services that includes software, training, and optional rental/sales of streaming equipment, allowing the creation of anything from a simple, one camera shoot to a multi-camera presentation. Finally, using ShowTix4U's popular, comprehensive platform, streaming events can be created and ticketed generating a new revenue stream in a digital space. Patrons will view secured content directly on the ShowTix4U platform. Following the event, the producing organizations receive revenue from ticket sales with the applicable royalties automatically distributed to MTI on behalf of the shows' Rightsholders, thereby protecting and respecting their intellectual property.

"We built Broadway Media to break down barriers to the performing arts, and it's in this spirit that we make audience enjoyment of the arts easier than ever, particularly in these trying times. I'm proud to partner with our friends at Music Theatre International and ShowTix4U to do so." - Quentin Sanford, President, Broadway Media

Please note that MTI is working to provide streaming for as many shows as possible. The list of available titles will change over time, based on the availability of those rights from the authors and Rightsholders.





