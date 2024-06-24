Music Icon Sting To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of THE LAST SHIP At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will reunite members of the original Broadway company of the Tony Award nominated musical The Last Ship on November 4 at 7pm & 9:30pm.

17-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting returns to 54 Below with members of the original Broadway cast and orchestra of his Tony nominated musical The Last Ship to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary!

Sting will be joined by Michael Esper (Appropriate), Rachel Tucker (Wicked), Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd), Sally Ann Triplett (Cabaret), and the rest of the cast performing selections from the show, seafaring cover songs "in the quay of life" and some all-time classics by the iconic songwriter himself.

A portion of the proceeds from these special performances will benefit Project ALS in honor of The Last Ship original company member Aaron Lazar.

Featuring Ethan Applegate, Fred Applegate, Craig Bennett, Dawn Cantwell, Jeremy Davis, Bradley Dean, Alyssa DiPalma, Michael Esper, Colby Foytik, David Michael Garry, Timothy Gulan, Shawna Hamic, Rich Hebert, Leah Hocking, Todd Horman, Sarah Hunt, Sean Jenness, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Drew McVety, Johnny Newcomb, Sting, Matthew Stocke, Cullen Titmas, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, and Jeremy Woodard.

Joined by Rob Mathes, Dan Lipton & Sonny Paladino on piano, Dean Sharenow & Trey Files on drums, Matt Beck & Ben Butler on guitar, Pete Donovan on bass, Emily Hope Price on cello, and Lisa Gutkin & Paul Woodiel on violin.

Tickets

The Last Ship 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 4 at 7pm & 9:30pm. For the 7pm performance: Cover charges are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) - $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). Premiums are $150 (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: Cover charges are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees) - $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). Premiums are $128 (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/TheLastShip. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.