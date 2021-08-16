Museum of Broadway Will Open in Times Square in Summer 2022

Today it was announced that The Museum of Broadway, the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history, legendary artistry, and lasting legacy of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres, will open next summer in the heart of Times Square at 145 West 45th Street.

This interactive and immersive experience, founded by entrepreneur and four-time Tony Award nominated producer Julie Boardman, and Diane Nicoletti, founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, will offer guests a unique look at the rich history of Broadway, a sneak peek behind-the-scenes, and a chance to personally engage with the "Game-Changing" shows that redefined Broadway forever.

"In the theatre we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. We are thrilled to create a museum honoring Broadway's extraordinary history, the trailblazers who pushed the art form forward and celebrate its bright future," said Julie Boardman. "We're delighted to be working closely with members of the theatre community to build an authentic experience that visitors of all ages will enjoy."

The Museum of Broadway has teamed up with internationally renowned artists, designers, and theatre historians to create an interactive, multi-floor experience that highlights groundbreaking moments throughout Broadway's illustrious history.

"For people all over the world, Broadway is synonymous with NYC. Whether you're a local or a tourist, a die-hard fan or just a casual theatre lover, The Museum of Broadway aims to offer a bit of education, plenty of appreciation and a whole lot of fun for everyone, young and old and everywhere in between," said Diane Nicoletti.

At the heart of the experience, guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway from its birth to the present day highlighting theater's pioneers, landmark moments of social change, and many of the most beloved plays and musicals of all time. Key points along the timeline will focus on the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway, through immersive installations designed by leading contemporary visual artists and acclaimed Broadway designers. Fans will also go backstage to get a taste of "The Making of a Broadway Show," with a special exhibit honoring the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

"It is thrilling to have a permanent museum dedicated exclusively to Broadway theatre open in the heart of the theatre district," said Doug Reside, Curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. "Theatre is an art form that regularly remembers its own past through revivals and reinterpretations, and this museum will help to contextualize the story of this repertory both for first time visitors to Broadway and seasoned ticket buyers."

The Museum of Broadway will also include a retail store, created in partnership with Creative Goods, that will sell everything a Broadway fan could want, from show-specific merchandise to bespoke products from small local businesses. Today, The Museum of Broadway launches its online store at http://www.themuseumofbroadway.com which includes a curated selection of products, including limited-edition Hirschfeld merchandise, that will eventually be sold in the live store. Net proceeds from a line of costume-specific Hirschfeld drawings will be donated to the Costume Industry Coalition.

"As the City reopens, we are reminded of the incredible role Broadway plays in the vibrancy and appeal of our City. The new museum will be one more exciting touchpoint for visitors and locals to experience all that Broadway contributes to the fabric of the world's greatest city," said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.

Tickets for this experiential museum are expected to go on sale later this year.

For more information on The Museum of Broadway please visit: https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com and follow @museumofbroadway on social.