Museum Of Jewish Heritage To Honor Deborah And Wayne Zuckerman

he Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will honor Deborah and Wayne Zuckerman and their family at the annual Generation to Generation dinner, being held in-person at the Museum on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 6PM.

For decades, the annual L'dor V'dor, Generation to Generation event has brought together survivors and their families and friends to commemorate those who were lost and to look toward a future of hope and renewal. The benefit supports the Museum of Jewish Heritage's timely mission to fight bigotry and antisemitism through lessons of the Holocaust.

To RSVP and contribute to the event, visit https://mjhnyc.org/gentogen. Free virtual registration is also available to view the program.

Serving as event Co-Chairs are Elyse & Howard Butnick, Evelyn & Harry Goldfeier, Ruth & Steven Katz, Rita G. Lerner & Cliff Salm, Ann Oster, Marilyn Rosen, and Ann & Bernard Sklar.

Holocaust survivor Max Lerner will lead the Ha Motzi.

Lawrence O'Donnell, host of "The Last Word" on MSNBC, will present Deborah and Wayne Zuckerman and their family with the Rosa Strygler Lifetime Achievement Award. The Award was previously presented to Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Marion Wiesel. Deborah and Wayne Zuckerman have been active supporters of the Museum of Jewish Heritage for more than 30 years and have been involved with the Generation to Generation Dinner since its inception.

Wayne's mother, Mina Zuckerman, was hidden by righteous Gentiles, and his father, Abraham Zuckerman, survivor of six concentration camps, was saved by Oscar Schindler. Deborah's mother, Ruth Wolff Firsty, escaped Berlin, Germany in 1938. Deborah's grandfather, a doctor, obtained fake papers which helped to pave their way to the United States.

Wayne is a Partner of Sterling Properties and a graduate of Boston University, where he serves on its Hillel Board. Wayne is also on the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Board. Deborah is a graduate of Georgetown University, a board member of Daughters of Israel and is on the Women's Philanthropy Board at the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest.

The Zuckermans live in Livingston, NJ. Wayne and Deborah both serve as board members for the Joseph Kushner Hebrew Academy/Rae Kushner Yeshiva High School and are active members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and of Congregation Etz Chaim. They have four children: Andrew, David, Michael, and Jacob.

Lawrence O'Donnell is the host of The Last Word on MSNBC. Formerly an Emmy Award-winning executive producer and writer for "The West Wing," O'Donnell also served as senior advisor to Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY), chief of staff to the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works and the Senate Finance Committee. He is the author of Deadly Force and his writing has appeared in The New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and elsewhere. Born in Boston, O'Donnell graduated from Harvard College.

For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.