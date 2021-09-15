Museum Of Jewish Heritage To Honor Deborah And Wayne Zuckerman At Its Annual Generation To Generation Benefit

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will honor Deborah and Wayne Zuckerman and their family at the annual Generation to Generation dinner, being held in-person at the Museum on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 6PM.

For decades, the annual L'dor V'dor, Generation to Generation event has brought together survivors and their families and friends to commemorate those who were lost and to look toward a future of hope and renewal. The benefit supports the Museum of Jewish Heritage's timely mission to fight bigotry and antisemitism through lessons of the Holocaust.

To RSVP and contribute to the event, visit https://mjhnyc.org/gentogen.

Serving as event Co-Chairs are Elyse & Howard Butnick, Evelyn & Harry Goldfeier, Rita Lerner & Cliff Salm, Ann Oster, and Marilyn Rosen.

Deborah and Wayne Zuckerman and their family will receive the Rosa Strygler Lifetime Achievement Award, which previously was presented to Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Marion Wiesel. Deborah and Wayne Zuckerman have been active supporters of the Museum of Jewish Heritage for more than 30 years and have been involved with the Generation to Generation Dinner since its inception.

Wayne's mother, Mina Zuckerman, was hidden by righteous Gentiles, and his father Abraham Zuckerman, survivor of six concentration camps, was saved by Oscar Schindler. Deborah's mother, Ruth Wolff Firsty, escaped Berlin, Germany in 1938. Deborah's grandfather, a doctor, was able to obtain fake papers which helped to pave their way to the United States.

Wayne is a graduate of Boston University and serves on its Hillel Board. He is also on the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Board. Wayne is a Partner of Sterling Properties, a real-estate development company. Deborah grew up in Puerto Rico and is a graduate of Georgetown University. She went on to become an account executive at an advertising agency in New York City. Deborah is a board member of Daughters of Israel and is on the Women's Philanthropy Board at the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest.

The Zuckermans live in Livingston, NJ. Wayne and Deborah both serve as board members for the Joseph Kushner Hebrew Academy/Rae Kushner Yeshiva High School and are members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and of Congregation Etz Chaim. They have four children: Andrew, David, Michael, and Jacob.