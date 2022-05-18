Morristown National Historical Park Announced Summer 2022 Events

Morristown National Historical Park ("MNHP") is the site of George Washington's headquarters where visitors may find themselves over-awed by the residual presence of the General, his wife Martha, Alexander Hamilton, and other icons of the American Revolution.

MNHP celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2023. This historic milestone presents an opportunity for MNHP - the nation's first designated historical park - to reintroduce itself to the rapidly changing global and statewide communities it serves in the 21st century.

To lead the commemoration period beginning in 2022, the National Park Service commissioned the nationally recognized New York artist, musician, and author Xiomaro (pronounced See-oh-ma-ro) to create fine art photographs of the park's key features: the Ford Mansion, Jockey Hollow, and the Cross Estate Mansion/New Jersey Bridge area.

All 2022 Events are Free

· Reception - June 4 (10 am to 2 pm) Join Xiomaro, the park's artist-in-residence with a kickoff meet and greet at the Jockey Hollow Visitor Center.

· Photo Walk - June 11 (2 pm to 4 pm) Xiomaro will host a photo walk along Jockey Hollow's Wick Farm and Grand Parade Trail. Limited to the first 12 to register at (862) 400-5972.

· Concert/Talk - June 18 (2 pm to 3 pm) Xiomaro will present a live café-style, family friendly concert at the Washington's Headquarters Museum. He will be accompanied by Saint, a singer-songwriter he is producing. The concert will incorporate an illustrated talk about his National Park photography and its connections with his music.

· Photo Exhibit - June 4 to July 31, 2022 The centerpiece exhibit of "Rediscovering Morristown National Historical Park" will be on view at the Jockey Hollow Visitor Center and the Washington's Headquarters Museum.

For details and a free souvenir print visit www.xiomaro.com or contact Morristown National Historical Park at (862) 400-5972.

The exhibitions and programming are made possible by a grant from Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.