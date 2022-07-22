Morrison Hotel Gallery Presents, BE MUSED, A Career-Spanning Retrospective of Photographer, Henry Diltz

Morrison Hotel Gallery will host the month-long exhibit Be Mused, a career-spanning retrospective of photographer, musician, and MHG partner Henry Diltz. Diltz's seminal photographs have captured the candid heart and soul of music history for more than a half-century. The ambitious exhibit will commence with a monumental exhibition of rare and iconic works on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Morrison Hotel Gallery's New York City flagship location, 116 Prince Street, with a meet-and-greet reception hosted by Diltz and friends.

Be Mused chronicles the life and times of a century's greatest figures as narrated through the inspired lens of Diltz. His oeuvre includes photographs of The Doors (Diltz shot the legendary Morrison Hotel album cover), Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Jimi Hendrix, among many other legends, and landmark cultural events like Woodstock and The Monterey Pop Festival, and beyond. Diltz's images have been featured on album covers, books, magazines, and newspapers.

As cardinal to the legend of Diltz, are the celebrated artist's "Henry-isms," humorous quips and humble musings on the radiant joy of human experience. While there is indeed much to be learned from the earnest life and legacy of Diltz, his nature may be best echoed through one particularly ingrained rumination on himself as student and all others as his teachers.

Henry Diltz is an extraordinary rock 'n' roll photographer unlike any other. A founding member of the Modern Folk Quartet, Diltz is as much at home as a musician on tour, as he is a visual historian of the last four decades of popular music. The rapport he's developed with his musician friends, along with his down-to-earth-grin and frequent laugh, enables him to capture the candid shots that convey a rare feeling of trust and intimacy with his subjects.

For Diltz, the pictures began with a $20 second-hand Japanese camera purchased on tour with the Modern Folk Quartet. When MFQ disbanded, he embarked on his photographic career with an album cover for The Lovin' Spoonful. Despite his lack of formal training, Diltz easily submerged himself in the world of music: the road, the gigs, the humor, the social consciousness, the psychedelia, the up and down times.

For over 40 years, his work has graced hundreds of album covers and has been featured in books, magazines and newspapers. His unique artistic style has produced powerful photographic essays of Woodstock, The Monterey Pop Festival, The Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jimi Hendrix and scores of other legendary artists. Diltz continues his distinguished career, generating new and vibrant photographs that inspire the rock n' roll fan in each of us. Henry Diltz is a partner in and is exclusively published and represented by the Morrison Hotel Gallery.

MHG is the world's leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world's finest music photographers and their archives. Their vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, and rock imagery spanning several generations through to today's contemporary music artists and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well. MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 100,000 images searchable by photographer, music artist, band or concert. www.morrisonhotelgallery.com