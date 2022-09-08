Morgan James, Lauren Molina & More Join ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS Honoring Diane Warren

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS will be presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge and today has announced additional performers for the event.

They include:

Amanda Green - Tony Award Nominee* (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody), Morgan James - (Motown The Musical; Godspell), Alexa Ray Joel - Singer / Songwriter/ Performer; Lauren Molina - (Rock Of Ages, Sweeny Todd), Jim Newman - (Hands On A Hardbody, Curtains), Max Sangerman - (A Beautiful Noise, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Justin Sargent - (Bonnie & Clyde, Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock Of Ages) and Bligh Voth - (The Band's Visit, May We All).

with: Samantha Parrish, Sam Behr, The Braganza Sisters, Isabelle Gottfried, Gracie McGraw, and rising PATH stars: Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Joshua Torchin.

"We're back live this year and so excited with the exceptional talent taking the stage at Le Poisson Rouge," adds creator Kehr, "And we are thrilled to be honoring a singular talent like Diane Warren," added Cori Gardner the events Executive Producer.

Added PATH board member and Executive Producer, Y. Dolly Fox of Y. D. Fox Entertainment, "I'm especially excited this year as we're honoring a good friend of mine Diane Warren and that added visibility has brought an additional awareness of our activities which will result in even more mentorships for the PATH fund, which Rockers is a conduit to."

The above performers join the already announced lineup: Jarrod Spector Tony Award Winner* (Beautiful The Carole King Musical*; The Cher Show, Jersey Boys); Constantine Maroulis Tony Award Nominee* (Rock Of Ages*; Jekyll & Hyde; American Idol); Ari Groover (Tina, Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya Hear Me); Tamika Lawrence (Caroline Or Change, Getting The Band Back Together, Come From Away); Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Escape To Margaritaville, If/Then, Bring It On The Musical).

THE ORGANIZATION

The PATH Fund, Inc.® is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting pre-professional performing arts training with scholarships and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving Broadway, drama and music communities by working with new performers and aspiring writers to develop talent and new works of theater and music.

PATH stands for Performing Artists That Help! We are a community of artists, writers, musicians, designers, crew, producers, directors and fans coming together as one, promoting a good cause, sharing in a common goal and having a BLAST while doing it!

Proceeds from ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS will benefit The PATH Fund, Inc.®, BCEFA and their support for The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids and The Felix Organization.

For more information visit: www.rockersonbroadway.com



Performance Details:

Tickets On Sale

VIP Singles $500

General Admission Seat $150

Standing Room $29

Limited number of full tables available for purchase.

Covid: Must be vaccinated. Masks suggested.