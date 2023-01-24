More Art Presents Pablo Helguera: UNTITLED (COMEDY SHOW)

More Art will present a special project by Pablo Helguera-the artist's first off-Broadway production-aptly titled Untitled (Comedy Show). The production takes the form of a late-night talk show presented in three performances in February 2023. The shows will take place at the Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 W 42nd St, basement, New York, NY 10036. Please see performance dates below.

Wednesday, February 1st at 7:30 p.m. with Martha Rosler

Friday, February 3rd at 7:30 p.m. with Mel Chin

Saturday, February 4th at 4:00 p.m. with Nina Katchadourian

Featuring performances by actress and off-Broadway singer Pheonix Vaughn, side-kicking by artist Gabriela GalvÃ¡n, a smattering of guest interviews with art world luminaries, audience games, and musical performances that honor the (off-)Broadway tradition, this post-COVID performance, created to fÃªte the artworld's return to a lack of normalcy, is not to be missed! Untitled pokes fun at an at times unfunny (or funnily over-serious) artworld by inviting dialogue with artists who use humor as part of biting social commentary and critique of contemporary society.

For this event, More Art has commissioned a limited edition collectible plate featuring a new Artoon - the artist's iconic series of cartoons about the artworld that he has been producing since 2009. Untitled (Comedy Show) is More Art's second collaboration with Pablo Helguera, after El Club de Protesta / Protest Club which was produced in 2011. With Untitled (Comedy Show), More Art continues to expand the range of artistic expression and venues for art, conversation, and community.

Known as an instigator, polymath, and multi-disciplinary practitioner, over more than two decades Pablo Helguera has used social observation to reflect on core issues around artmaking, presenting them in a range of media which include drawing, writing, performance, installation, and socially engaged art.