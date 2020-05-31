Montego Glover Chats Keeping Busy With Voiceover Work, Starring in HAMILTON and LES MIS, and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On May 29, he chatted with Montego Glover!

Glover was starring in All the Natalie Portmans Off-Broadway at MCC at the time Broadway shut down. The show had just announced an extension, but was forced to close early due to the health crisis.

"The phone rang, it was one of our producers and he said 'tonight will be our last performance. Broadway's going dark and we have to do the same.' I remember thinking that that is the absolute most responsible and courageous thing they could do, I'm glad that we have this notice as a company, and let's get to work."

She goes on to say how grateful she is that they got to have one final performance, get some closure, and celebrate as a company.

Glover talked about what she's doing to stay busy, and stay working, and one of the things she is continuing to do is voiceover work.

"My closet doubles as my studio," she said. "I built it in years ago, actually. I do a lot of submitting from there and then I do recording from there. It's a great little capsule to have right here inside your four walls that I can make recordings and send them anywhere in the country. I'm also able to patch into other studios so we can really do final and last records for major projects from right here, which is a great gift."

Glover later went on to talk about her experiences working on Hamilton, Les Mis, and more!

Watch the full interview here!

A graduate of Florida State University with a BFA in Music Theatre, Montego made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple in the roles of Celie & Nettie. She created the role of Felicia Farrell in the Broadway hit musical Memphis and received a Tony Award Nomination for Lead Actress in a Musical as well as a Drama League Nomination and won both the Outer Critics' Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for her performance. Montego won a second Drama Desk Award (Outstanding Ensemble) for her critically acclaimed run as Nina in the New York debut of The Royale at Lincoln Center Theater. She created the role of Annie Shepard in the new musical comedy It Shoulda Been You, and starred in the hugely successful 2015 Broadway revival of Les Miserables as Fantine. Most recently, Montego completed a thrilling run as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago Company of Hamilton.

While based in New York, Montego has been privileged to travel to a number of exciting theatre companies around the country including: La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Lincoln Center Theater, The Huntington Theatre, and Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, and The Geffen Playhouse. The productions have been as varied as the locations: Aida (4 productions in the role of Aida, IRNE Award-Best Actress in a Musical), Ragtime (2 productions in the role of Sarah), Dreamgirls (Lorrell), She Loves Me (Ms. Ritter), Oklahoma (Ado Annie), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Hermia), Westside Story (Anita), Jesus Christ Superstar (Mary Magadelene), Once On This Island (TiMoune, Helen Hayes Award Nomination), and The Royale (Nina, her second Drama Desk Award & Craig Noel Award Nomination) among others.

