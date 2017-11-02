Molly Shannon to Reprise Role on WILL & GRACE Revival

And the star-studded guest list keeps on growing! Variety reports today that SNL alum Molly Shannon will guest star on an upcoming episode of NBC's WILL & GRACE. According to the site, the funny lady will reprise her role of Val Bassett, which she originated in a 1999 episode of the show's original run.

Val is "a neighbor of Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) who memorably acted as a replacement best friend for Will when Grace was too busy with work and later went on to stalk Jack after seeing his one-man show." Shannon appeared in five episodes of the comedy, from 1999 to 2004.

The actress joins a host of A-listers who have guest starred on the revival thus far this season, including HARRY Connick Jr., Michael Angarano, Leslie Jordan, Ben Platt and Minnie Driver. Bobby Cannavale is set to reprise his role of 'Vince' later this season.



Molly Shannon made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of PROMISES, PROMISES. She is best known as a cast member on NBC's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE from 1995 to 2001. In 2017 she won the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Other People.

She has appeared in supporting roles in a number of films, such as A Night at the Roxbury (1998), Never Been Kissed (1999), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Osmosis Jones (2001), My Boss's Daughter (2003), Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015). Her voice can also be heard in Igor (2008) and the Hotel Transylvania film series.

