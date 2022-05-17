MoMA and LEGO Collaborate To Release New 'Starry Night' Set

The Museum of Modern Art announces the launch of a new LEGO Ideas set inspired by one of the most iconic works in MoMA's collection, Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night (1889). The three-dimensional set reimagines the renowned painting-which has been in MoMA's collection since 1935-in LEGO form, emphasizing the artist's striking brush strokes and color choices. The set will be available on June 1 for the general public at store.moma.org, at MoMA Design Stores in New York, and at LEGO locations globally.

Inspired by the view from his window at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole asylum in Saint-RÃ©my, France, where Van Gogh spent 12 months, The Starry Night is one of the world's most well-known Post-Impressionist works. In creating this image of the night sky, Van Gogh heralded modern painting's embrace of mood, expression, symbol, and sentiment. The new LEGO set was originally conceived by LEGO fan Truman Cheng, a 25-year old Hong Kong based LEGO fan, through a submission on the LEGO Ideas platform, and was developed when he realised that stacking different LEGO pieces together captured the look of Van Gogh's iconic brush strokes.